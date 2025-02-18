Trending

Anuv Jain exchanges wedding vows with girlfriend Hridi Narang

February 14, 2025

  February 18, 2025
A famous Bollywood singer Anuv Jain got married to the love of his life, Hridi Narang, in a traditional wedding.

The loverbirds tied the knot on February 14, 2025.

On Tuesday, the Alag Aasmaan hitmaker announced the joyous news and also posted pictures from the event on Instagram

Anuv captioned the post, “Aur haan dekho yahan kaise ayi do dilon ki yeh baraat hai.”

In his own comment on the post, the Gul crooner wrote, “Got married over the weekend.”

Hridi looked gorgeous in a red lehenga for her big day, while Anuv went for a beige sherwani.

His wedding photographer shared the photos on social media and wrote, "Thank you @anuvjain and @hridinarang for all the love. It felt like we were celebrating a wedding in our own family.”

Shortly after Anuv shared the big news, his fans rushed to the comment section to congratulate the new couple.

A fan commented under the post, “Sooo happy for you guys. May God bless your marriage and keep you both save.”

Another wrote, “Anuv you finally found your Gul so happy for you man.”

“You guys look adorable together, congratulations,” a third noted.

Notably, Anuv chose to keep his wife's details under wraps as of now.

