Victoria Beckham set to address David’s cheating scandal in new documentary

Victoria Beckham will reportedly get candid about her husband David Beckham’s famous cheating scandal in the upcoming Netflix documentary.
As the documentary enters its seventh month of production, a source told Heatworld that the Spice Girls member got “emotional” while filming.
In 2003, some reports suggested that David had an alleged affair with his former personal assistant, Rebecca Loos.
The pair reportedly had a fling for four months before the football icon moved to Spain to play for Real Madrid.
The insider shared, “Filming is continuing on Victoria’s documentary and it’s a lot more emotional than producers originally thought it would be. Over the years, Victoria has learnt not to really show her emotions and to make a joke out of things that have hurt her, but she really trusts the crew and she wants to show off her life warts-and-all. She has really opened up.”
After the alleged affair ended, Rebecca said a tell-all interview, “The chemistry between David and I was so strong, and people were not happy because I was being very unprofessional and he’s a married man. It was like magnets, pretty amazing.”
Notably, the name of Victoria’s upcoming documentary is still untitled.