King Carl Gustaf takes big step to ‘strengthen’ Stockholm defense

King Carl Gustaf is making a big move to strengthen the defense of Sweden’s capital, Stockholm!
On Tuesday, February 18, 2025, the Royal Family of Sweden shared a 3-slide-post on its official Instagram handle and revealed that during his latest appearance, the Swedish Monarch visited Kista, a district in the borough of Rinkeby-Kista, Stockholm.
To “strengthen” Stockholm’s defense, King Carl announced that Birger Jarl exercise for the armed and related forces to improve balance and stability among them.
The exercise is named after Birger Jarl, a Swedish statesman and regent, who played a key role in consolidation of Sweden.
“With a focus on strengthening the defense of Stockholm, the Birger Jarl 25 exercise is now being carried out in February,” read the caption.
The Swedish Royal Family briefed, “Yesterday, the King visited Kista where the Armed Forces, together with personnel from the ambulance, police and fire brigade, practiced cooperation and coordination to jointly solve complex tasks in a crisis, as well as practicing the care of large numbers of injured people.”
“A total of 2,000 people are participating in the Birger Jarl exercise, which is being carried out in the Central Military Region with a focus on central Stockholm,” they further stated.
King Carl XVI Gustaf’s this appearance comes just a day after he cheered on the Swedish skiers during the World Cup competitions in Falun.