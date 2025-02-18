Arijit Singh thanks fans for their love after soulful Chandigarh concert

Arijit Singh is expressing heartfelt gratitude to his devoted fans!
The 37-year-old O Maahi hitmaker on Tuesday, February 18, 2025, took to Instagram and shared a sweet post, thanking his ardent fans and gushing over the love they outpoured on him during a soulful Chandigarh concert.
Singh, who is on his Live In Concerts, hailed his fans and wrote, “Thank you, #chandigarh for showing so much love at my concert as always! Can’t wait to be back soon.”
In the post, the Sajni singer also shared a delightful video that featured glimpses from his magical show.
Meanwhile, his hit song Jaane Tu, playing in the background, added an extra touch of magic to the clip.
Gushing over the unforgettable concert, Arijit Singh’s fans shared their delightful comments on the post.
“Thanks for an unforgettable evening Sir, you were AMAZZINGGG!” admired one, while a second expressed, “My all depression is gone through Arijit voice.”
A third praised, “Still can’t get over the concert one of the best experience Your voice hits different live!”
Moreover, from the concert, a video clip went viral, showcasing the Tum Hi Ho hitmaker answering his father’s video call mid-performance, making his die-hard fans swoon over him for the sweet act.
As Singh was singing the soulful track Sajni from Laapataa Ladies, he bent to pick up his phone and without any second though he waved at the screen before turning the mobile screen towards the crowd saying, “My father is on the video call.”
The heartwarming moment sparked loud cheers from the concert-goers.