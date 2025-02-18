Duchess Stephanie marks 41st birthday in style

Duchess Stéphanie celebrated her 41st birthday and issued a sweet message for the royal fans.
On February 18, 2025, Hereditary Grand Duchess marked the milestone birthday.
The Palace wrote on Instagram, “Happy Birthday! Princess Stephanie thanks you for all your kind wishes!”
In one photo, she can be seen wearing a red attire and carrying a bouquet as she greets public.
In another frame, the royal family member can be seen posing in a forest with her husband and two kids.
A fan commented under the post, “Happy Birthday! May you turn many more!”
Another wrote, “Happy Anniversary to Her Royal Highness Princess Stéphanie!!!”
She was also spotted picking up eggs with her kids on a farm in a viral snap.
Stéphanie was born in 1984, in Ronse, Belgium. She is the youngest of the eight children of Count and Countess de Lannoy.
She tied the knot with Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaumet at Notre-Dame Cathedral in Luxembourg City on October 20, 2012.
Hereditary Grand Duchess Stéphanie and Hereditary Grand Duke Guillaume of Luxembourg share two kids, Prince Charles and Prince François.