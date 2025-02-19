Royal

Meghan Markle faces major hurdle after sudden brand rename

Meghan Markle's new lifesyle brand 'As Ever' faces big trouble

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 19, 2025
Meghan Markle faces major hurdle after sudden brand rename
Meghan Markle faces major hurdle after sudden brand rename

Meghan Markle has hit with another big trouble after her lifestyle brand undergone a sudden rebrand to "As Ever.”

The Duchess of Sussex announced the name change of her brand, which is formerly known as American Riviera Orchard, on Tuesday morning, alongside the launch of a new website featuring herself and daughter Lilibet.

However, she is now facing a big social media hurdle as the rebrand has hit a snag.

Soon after her announcement, multiple Instagram handles, including @AsEver and @AsEverMeghan, were quickly claimed by other users before Meghan could secure them.

The @AsEver handle is currently a private account with no profile picture or followers, while @AsEverByMeghan has just one follower but follows 10 accounts.

In an Instagram video, Meghan explained the rebrand, saying: "Last year, I had thought, 'American Riviera', that sounds like such a great name. It's my neighbourhood; it's a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me."

Earlier, the Duchess reportedly paid to acquire the coveted @meghan handle for her newly-launched Instagram account.

Meghan Markle’s new blow has came just two weeks before her Netflix show With Love, Meghan is set to launch.

Meghan Markle faces major hurdle after sudden brand rename

Meghan Markle faces major hurdle after sudden brand rename
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship on rocks amid Justin Baldoni drama

Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship on rocks amid Justin Baldoni drama

Will Smith reveals chilling connection to deaths of Notorious B.I.G. and Prince

Will Smith reveals chilling connection to deaths of Notorious B.I.G. and Prince
Trump fulfils campaign promise with executive order about IVF

Trump fulfils campaign promise with executive order about IVF
Prince Edward, Sophie take break from royal duties to enjoy chilly getaway with son
Prince Edward, Sophie take break from royal duties to enjoy chilly getaway with son
King Felipe gives new update on Princess Leonor’s naval training
King Felipe gives new update on Princess Leonor’s naval training
Duchess Stephanie marks 41st birthday in style
Duchess Stephanie marks 41st birthday in style
Meghan Markle gets accused of using Archie, Lilibet for ‘advertisement’
Meghan Markle gets accused of using Archie, Lilibet for ‘advertisement’
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde pay royal tribute in new ceremony
King Philippe, Queen Mathilde pay royal tribute in new ceremony
King Carl Gustaf takes big step to ‘strengthen’ Stockholm defense
King Carl Gustaf takes big step to ‘strengthen’ Stockholm defense
King Charles awards special honor to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Amy Dowden
King Charles awards special honor to ‘Strictly Come Dancing’ star Amy Dowden
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘rebranding themselves’ to stay in spotlight?
Prince Harry, Meghan Markle ‘rebranding themselves’ to stay in spotlight?
King Felipe, Queen Letizia make joint appearance for new meeting
King Felipe, Queen Letizia make joint appearance for new meeting
Prince George earns new title after Kate Middleton's delightful update
Prince George earns new title after Kate Middleton's delightful update
Princess Lilibet joins mom Meghan Markle in new venture
Princess Lilibet joins mom Meghan Markle in new venture
Princess Iman new born Princess Amina meets fellow Royals
Princess Iman new born Princess Amina meets fellow Royals