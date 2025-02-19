Meghan Markle faces major hurdle after sudden brand rename

Meghan Markle has hit with another big trouble after her lifestyle brand undergone a sudden rebrand to "As Ever.”
The Duchess of Sussex announced the name change of her brand, which is formerly known as American Riviera Orchard, on Tuesday morning, alongside the launch of a new website featuring herself and daughter Lilibet.
However, she is now facing a big social media hurdle as the rebrand has hit a snag.
Soon after her announcement, multiple Instagram handles, including @AsEver and @AsEverMeghan, were quickly claimed by other users before Meghan could secure them.
The @AsEver handle is currently a private account with no profile picture or followers, while @AsEverByMeghan has just one follower but follows 10 accounts.
In an Instagram video, Meghan explained the rebrand, saying: "Last year, I had thought, 'American Riviera', that sounds like such a great name. It's my neighbourhood; it's a nickname for Santa Barbara, but it limited me."
Earlier, the Duchess reportedly paid to acquire the coveted @meghan handle for her newly-launched Instagram account.
Meghan Markle’s new blow has came just two weeks before her Netflix show With Love, Meghan is set to launch.