‘Sanam Teri Kasam’ directors set record straight on sequel’s controversy

  • February 19, 2025
Sanam Teri Kasam directors have set the record straight on the controversy surrounding the sequel to their 2016 film.

The controversy began when STK gained newfound attention with its re-release, nearly nine years after its initial run.

Soon after the e-release success, the director duo Radhika Rao and Vinay Sapru announced that a sequel, Sanam Teri Kasam 2, is in the works.

However, this revelation did not sit well with producer Deepak Mukut, who claimed that he owns the intellectual property (IP) rights to the film and that the directors should have consulted him before making the announcement.

Now, Sapru has broken silence on the issue, clarifying that there are no hard feelings between the trio. 

Sanam Teri Kasam begins with a flashback. We wrote part two of the film at that time only. We wanted to go ahead with a second part, but unfortunately for whatever reason, we couldn’t. Nobody even asked for it all this while, until now. This (confusion) has been happening because of the interviews," he told Hindustan Times.

Sapru continued, “I want to put it on record once and for all: There will be another story of love and promises that will arrive on Valentine’s in 2026, but we didn’t announce a film."

When asked if Mukut would return to produce the sequel, Vinay replied, "Why would you think otherwise? We are a team, and this journey is for all of us."

Sanam Teri Kasam, starring actors Harshvardhan Rane and Mawra Hocane, was released on February 5, 2016.

