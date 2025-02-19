Royal

Jordan Royal Family gives major health update on King Abdullah after surgery

King Abdullah II went through incisional hernia surgery at the King Hussein Medical Centre on Tuesday

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 19, 2025
Jordan Royal Family gives major health update on King Abdullah after surgery
Jordan Royal Family gives major health update on King Abdullah after surgery

Royal Family has shared an update on King Abdullah’s surgery.

The monarch was admitted in a hospital to undergo a surgery, a few days after welcoming his second grandchild.

"His Majesty King Abdullah II underwent a successful surgery on Tuesday to treat an incisional hernia at the King Hussein Medical Centre,” a statement from the palace read.

The Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan further added, "His Majesty was discharged from hospital after the simple procedure and will resume his daily schedule tomorrow, Wednesday. The Royal Hashemite Court wishes His Majesty continued good health and wellbeing."

Before undergoing surgery, the monarch marked Veterans Day by giving a speech during a meeting with military retirees on Monday.

Last week, the Jordan Royal Family celebrated the birth of Queen Rania and King Abdullah's second grandchild.

Their eldest daughter, Princess Iman, welcomed a daughter, Princess Amina, with her husband Jameel Thermiotis on February, 16.

Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa also visited the hospital to introduce their six-month-old daughter, Princess Iman, to her new cousin.

As per the update, his majesty will resume royal duties on February 19, 2025.

Meghan Markle lands in big trouble amid ‘As Ever’ logo controversy

Meghan Markle lands in big trouble amid ‘As Ever’ logo controversy
Kevin Spacey claps back at Guy Pearce over recent claims: 'You're not a victim'

Kevin Spacey claps back at Guy Pearce over recent claims: 'You're not a victim'
Justin Baldoni’s lawyer slams Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively after ‘SNL’ joke

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer slams Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively after ‘SNL’ joke
Kate Middleton receives kind message from Meghan amid cancer 'remission'

Kate Middleton receives kind message from Meghan amid cancer 'remission'
Kate Middleton receives kind message from Meghan amid cancer 'remission'
Kate Middleton receives kind message from Meghan amid cancer 'remission'
Meghan Markle sparks outrage for stealing small brand name: ‘Sue her’
Meghan Markle sparks outrage for stealing small brand name: ‘Sue her’
Royal Family releases delightful video after Meghan Markle's brand launch
Royal Family releases delightful video after Meghan Markle's brand launch
Queen Camilla shares delightful evening with Prince Harry’s close pal
Queen Camilla shares delightful evening with Prince Harry’s close pal
King Charles, Princess Anne set to host huge reception at Buckingham Palace
King Charles, Princess Anne set to host huge reception at Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle launches new lifestyle brand 'As Ever' on Instagram
Meghan Markle launches new lifestyle brand 'As Ever' on Instagram
Princess Beatrice husband makes candid confession weeks after daughter’s birth
Princess Beatrice husband makes candid confession weeks after daughter’s birth
Meghan Markle faces major hurdle after sudden brand rename
Meghan Markle faces major hurdle after sudden brand rename
Prince Edward, Sophie take break from royal duties to enjoy chilly getaway with son
Prince Edward, Sophie take break from royal duties to enjoy chilly getaway with son
King Felipe gives new update on Princess Leonor’s naval training
King Felipe gives new update on Princess Leonor’s naval training
Duchess Stephanie marks 41st birthday in style
Duchess Stephanie marks 41st birthday in style
Meghan Markle accused of using Archie, Lilibet for ‘advertisement’
Meghan Markle accused of using Archie, Lilibet for ‘advertisement’