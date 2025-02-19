Jordan Royal Family gives major health update on King Abdullah after surgery

Royal Family has shared an update on King Abdullah’s surgery.
The monarch was admitted in a hospital to undergo a surgery, a few days after welcoming his second grandchild.
"His Majesty King Abdullah II underwent a successful surgery on Tuesday to treat an incisional hernia at the King Hussein Medical Centre,” a statement from the palace read.
The Royal Hashemite Court of Jordan further added, "His Majesty was discharged from hospital after the simple procedure and will resume his daily schedule tomorrow, Wednesday. The Royal Hashemite Court wishes His Majesty continued good health and wellbeing."
Before undergoing surgery, the monarch marked Veterans Day by giving a speech during a meeting with military retirees on Monday.
Last week, the Jordan Royal Family celebrated the birth of Queen Rania and King Abdullah's second grandchild.
Their eldest daughter, Princess Iman, welcomed a daughter, Princess Amina, with her husband Jameel Thermiotis on February, 16.
Crown Prince Hussein and Princess Rajwa also visited the hospital to introduce their six-month-old daughter, Princess Iman, to her new cousin.
As per the update, his majesty will resume royal duties on February 19, 2025.