Sarah Ferguson sends heartbreaking message to Prince Andrew on her birthday

Sarah Ferguson is believed to be overwhelmed with feelings of fear and anger against her ex-husband, Prince Andrew.
The Duke and Duchess of York have been under strict media scrutiny since past so many weeks as their ties with the late sex offender and pedophile, Jeffrey Epstein came to light with controversial email exchange.
With Andrew reaffirming Epstein in a 2011 email that "we are in this together" and Sarah dubbing him as her "supreme friend" the former couple has not only sparked a huge backlash - but also put their future in the royal family at risk.
In the midst of chaos, royal insiders have spilled beans on Fergie's true feelings for the duke.
"There's no love left there with Andrew as a partner, but she's been tied to him for decades. He's her past and, in some sad way, her safety net," the source revealed.
"Even when he ruins her peace, she still feels responsible for him," they added.
The insider further claimed, "But privately, she's a wreck. She talks about wanting to sell Royal Lodge, to just walk away, but she's scared of what life looks like beyond it."
This update comes on Sarah Ferguson's 79th birthday - who was last seen in public last month on the funeral service of Katharine- The Duchess of Kent.