King Charles holds crucial talks with Fiji President at Buckingham Palace 

King Charles has warmly welcomed the Fiji President, Ratu Naiqama Lalabalavu, at Buckingham Palace for the key meeting.
A few days after sending well-wishes to the 71-year-old politician on Fiji’s 55th Independence Day, His Majesty has invited him to the royal residence.
On Wednesday, October 15, the British Royal Family turned to their official Instagram account to share an exclusive glimpse of the two leaders.
"The President of the Republic of Fiji visited The King today at Buckingham Palace," the Palace stated in the caption.
Notably, the shared photo shows the 76-year-old British monarch shaking hands with Fiji’s current President, who was elected on October 31, 2024.
This meeting followed King Charles III’s heartfelt message, which he conveyed to the President as Fiji’s nation marks its 55th Independence Day.
On October 10, the King and his wife, Queen Camilla, extended their warm wishes on the important national occasion.
"My wife and I have great pleasure in sending you and the people of The Republic of Fiji our heartfelt congratulations on the auspicious occasion of your Independence Day," he said.
The monarch concluded by extending his best wishes to Fiji for the year ahead.