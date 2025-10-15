Royal

Prince William, Jordanian Crown Prince visit RAF Benson without Kate Middleton

The Prince and Princess of Wales paid unannounced trip to Northern Ireland earlier this week

Prince William resumed his royal engagements after concluding an unannounced trip to Northern Ireland with his wife, Kate Middleton.

The Prince of Wales paid a surprise visit to the RAF Benson alongside Jordan's Crown Prince, Hussein, for a meaningful royal engagement. 

After concluding his one-day trip with the Princess of Wales, the next heir to the British throne celebrates the Royal Air Force’s No. 22 Squadron's 110th anniversary. 

For those unaware, the No. 22 Squadron provides operational testing, evaluation, tactics and training for all aviation in the Joint Aviation Command and No. 28 (Army Cooperation) Squadron, which is the Chinook operational conversion unit.

During their prestigious visit, the future King and Crown Prince talked with the trainee aircrew and staff from No. 28 Squadron and No. 22 Squadron.

The British Royal Family member and Jordanian Royal Family member heard the trainee staff's roles on site and experiences of their operational duties around the world.

It is important to note that Prince William and Prince Hussein are both trained helicopter pilots, as King Charles' eldest son received training from RAF Shawbury and RAF Valley, while Queen Rania and King Abdullah II's son completed his pilot training from the Royal Jordanian Air Force (RJAF) in 2019.

This visit also highlighted the strong bond between the two leaders, as they both have a keen interest in supporting the Armed Forces. 

