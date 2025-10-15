Royal

Meghan Markle wins major award for podcast after Humanitarian honour

The Duchess of Sussex secures Signal Award for her podcast 'Confessions of a Female Founder'

Meghan Markle has won another award after Humanitarian honour last week.

The Duchess of Sussex won a Signal Award in the category of Business People Shaping Culture for her podcast, Confessions of a Female Founder.

This delightful news was announced by fan account@dukeanddushcessof sussexdaily on Instagram, on October 15.

As per Meghan’s website, “Duchess of Sussex builds out a business of her own, she’s getting advice and insights from a handful of amazing women who have scaled small ideas into successful companies.”

The statement on her podcast website further read, “These fly-on-the-wall conversations will no doubt inspire anyone who’s interested in turning their own entrepreneurial dreams into a reality and anyone else who just wants to hear what really happens behind the scenes.”

Meghan’s podcast, which was aired on April 8, has featured several renowned guests, including Whitney Wolfe Herd, Reshma Saujani, Kadi Lee, Jamie Kern Lima, Hannah Mendoza, Heather Hasson, Cassandra Morales Thurswell, Sara Blakely, and Tina Knowles.

For those unversed, the Signal Award is given to a person who drives meaningful conversations through their podcast.

To note, this marks the duchess’ second award after she won Humanitarian Award in NYC alongside Prince Harry for their charitable efforts. 

