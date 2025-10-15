Royal

Meghan Markle talks about her 'sensational' royal exit at women summit

The Duchess of Sussex made surprise appearance at the Fortune's Women Summit in Washington without Prince Harry

  By Fatima Hassan
Meghan Markle made rare comments about her sensational royal exit with Prince Harry at Fortune's Women Summit in Washington, DC.

During her high-profile appearance at Fortune's Most Powerful Women Summit, the Duchess of Sussex revealed that she had no plan to start their life in business when they left the United Kingdom in 2020.

The mom-of-two explained their only goal was to "nest and heal" when they moved to the United States of America, and "it was a very different situation."

"You know, Archie was so little, and I had just got pregnant with Lili around that same time, so we were nesting–nesting and healing," Meghan told Fortune’s editor-in-chief, Alyson Shontell.

She continued, "And also, I don’t know, I had the capacity at that time to think about what the big picture dream was. There was no plan."

These remarks appeared to be a brutal jab at her royal life, which she left in 2020 alongside her husband, Prince Harry.

Meghan Markle made a surprise appearance at the global event after she and the Duke of Sussex were honored at the third annual World Mental Health Day Gala, hosted by Project Healthy Minds. 

The couple, who tied the knot in 2018, had travelled to the East Coast from their $14.65 million home in Montecito, CA, to accept the prestigious accolade last week. 

