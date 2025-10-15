Royal

Meghan Markle eyes powerful return to ‘global stage’ with surprising move

Meghan Markle returns to spotlight with her apperance at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2025 in DC

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Meghan Markle has been reportedly trying to re-enter the global stage with her shocking moves.

The Duchess of Sussex has launched “Meghan Markle 3.0” as she makes high-profile public appearances outside of California.

Following her headline-making appearances at the Paris Fashion Week and New York City event, the Prince Harry’s wife attended the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2025 in Washington DC on Tuesday.

An insider told the Daily Mail regarding the Duchess of Sussex’s new strategy, “It's Meghan 3.0. She's on manoeuvres and looking for yet another relaunch.”

A renowned PR expert, Mark Borkowski, revealed that Meghan’s each public appearance has tied her to a different industry or cause.

The expert told the media outlet, “She is trying her hand to re-enter the global stage without waiting for an invitation. Fashion for the eyeballs, humanitarianism for the legitimacy, Washington for the gravitas. It’s less about proving one thing than layering enough optics to obscure the vacuum underneath.”

Meghan Markle’s mesmerizing outfit details:

For the big event, Meghan Markle opted for a minimalist monochrome look.

She donned an ivory button-down blouse by Gabriela Hearst with a Brochu Walker skirt.

The Duchess of Sussex completed the look with Polène earrings and pointed-toe nude heels featuring double ankle straps.

