Prince William, Princess Kate share sweet message after hosting royal couple

Kate Middleton, Prince William host Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Princess Rajwa Al Hussein at Windsor Castle

  • By Hafsa Noor
Prince William and Princess Kate released a heartwarming message after hosting Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II and Princess Rajwa Al Hussein at Windsor Castle.

On Wednesday, October 15, the royal couple received a warm welcome by the Prince and Princess of Wales.

Shortly after welcoming Hussein and Rajwa, Kate and William’s official Instagarm account posted a touching clip of the Jordanian royals.

Their message read, “A pleasure to welcome HRH Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II of Jordan and HRH Princess Rajwa to Windsor this morning.”

Later on, William and Hessein, who are both trained helicopter pilots, perfornmed a royal duty at RAF Benson.

During the outing, they toured RAF Benson in Oxfordshire and were given an overview of how the base provides support for U.K. military operations around the world.

William and Crown Prince also visited the No. 28 Squadron hangar to meet helicopter technicians and view aircraft.

The Prince and Princess of Wales have a close friendship with the Jordanian royal family, with the couples frequently photographed together.

In 2023, the future King and his wife attended the wedding of Hussein and Princess Rajwa.

The two airmen princes were also spotted watching a soccer game together during William's 2018 visit to Amman.

