Royal

Meghan Markle breaks silence after Signal Award win for podcast

Meghan Markle shares first statement after winning prestigious award for 'Confessions of a Female Founder'

  • By Hafsa Noor
  • |


Meghan Markle has released the first message after winning Signal Award for her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.

On Wednesday, October 15, the Duchess of Sussex posted a video clip and released a delightful statement on her Instagarm.

She captioned the post, “Love being surrounded by strong women supporting each other!”

Meghan’s message further read, “Thanks to @fortunempw , my team, DC, and my sweet friends for the 24 hours of impact (and fun!)”

The duchess won the esteemed award in the Business people & Entrepreneurs Shaping Culture category, which is given to “shows devoted to or hosted by notable business leaders and entrepreneurs who have had an unique and outsized impact on culture through their podcast.”

Her podcast was nominated for the 4th Annual Signal Awards back in September 2025.

The announcement for the nomination read, “We’ve been nominated for THREE @signalawards. Best Host: @hasanminhaj for Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know (@HMDK). Business & Culture: Confessions of a Female Founder with @meghan. Self-Improvement: My So-Called Midlife with @reshmasaujani.”

This marks another milestone for Meghan after she was crowned Humanitarians of the Year alongside Prince Harry at the Project Healthy Minds Gala in New York City.

The royal couple were applauded for their charitable work throught their Archewell foundation.

You Might Like:

Meghan Markle wins major award for podcast after Humanitarian honour

Meghan Markle wins major award for podcast after Humanitarian honour
The Duchess of Sussex secures Signal Award for her podcast 'Confessions of a Female Founder'

King Charles holds crucial talks with Fiji President at Buckingham Palace

King Charles holds crucial talks with Fiji President at Buckingham Palace
Buckingham Palace shares King Charles and Fiji's President's snap from their key meeting

Prince William, Princess Kate share sweet message after hosting royal couple

Prince William, Princess Kate share sweet message after hosting royal couple
Kate Middleton, Prince William host Crown Prince Al Hussein bin Abdullah II, Princess Rajwa Al Hussein at Windsor Castle

Prince William, Jordanian Crown Prince visit RAF Benson without Kate Middleton

Prince William, Jordanian Crown Prince visit RAF Benson without Kate Middleton
The Prince and Princess of Wales paid unannounced trip to Northern Ireland earlier this week

Meghan Markle eyes powerful return to ‘global stage’ with surprising move

Meghan Markle eyes powerful return to ‘global stage’ with surprising move
Meghan Markle returns to spotlight with her apperance at the Fortune Most Powerful Women Summit 2025 in DC

Meghan Markle talks about her 'sensational' royal exit at women summit

Meghan Markle talks about her 'sensational' royal exit at women summit
The Duchess of Sussex made surprise appearance at the Fortune's Women Summit in Washington without Prince Harry

Sarah Ferguson sends heartbreaking message to Prince Andrew on her birthday

Sarah Ferguson sends heartbreaking message to Prince Andrew on her birthday
The Duchess of York marks her 79th birthday on October 15 as Prince Andrew - Jeffrey Epstein drama intensifies

Prince Mateen of Brunei, Anisha Isa melt hearts with romantic pregnancy reveal

Prince Mateen of Brunei, Anisha Isa melt hearts with romantic pregnancy reveal
The Sultan of Brunei's son married Anisha Isa Kalebic in a 10-day royal wedding in January 2024

Sarah Ferguson blames Prince Andrew for dragging her into Epstein ‘nightmare’

Sarah Ferguson blames Prince Andrew for dragging her into Epstein ‘nightmare’
Sarah Ferguson considering shocking decision against Prince Andrew amid Jeffrey Epstein drama

Danish Royals mark Crown Prince Christian’s 20th with charming portraits

Danish Royals mark Crown Prince Christian’s 20th with charming portraits
Crown Prince Christian of Denmark celebrates his 20th birthday today, October 15, 2025

Meghan Markle reveals brand-new attempt to revive Netflix glory after major flop

Meghan Markle reveals brand-new attempt to revive Netflix glory after major flop
The Duchess of Sussex teases new things in Netflix deal with Prince Harry after major flop

Queen Camilla celebrates special milestone just days after losing close friend

Queen Camilla celebrates special milestone just days after losing close friend
Royal Family releases Queen Camilla's video as she hosts grand reception at Buckingham Palace