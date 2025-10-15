Meghan Markle breaks silence after Signal Award win for podcast

Meghan Markle has released the first message after winning Signal Award for her podcast Confessions of a Female Founder.
On Wednesday, October 15, the Duchess of Sussex posted a video clip and released a delightful statement on her Instagarm.
She captioned the post, “Love being surrounded by strong women supporting each other!”
Meghan’s message further read, “Thanks to @fortunempw , my team, DC, and my sweet friends for the 24 hours of impact (and fun!)”
The duchess won the esteemed award in the Business people & Entrepreneurs Shaping Culture category, which is given to “shows devoted to or hosted by notable business leaders and entrepreneurs who have had an unique and outsized impact on culture through their podcast.”
Her podcast was nominated for the 4th Annual Signal Awards back in September 2025.
The announcement for the nomination read, “We’ve been nominated for THREE @signalawards. Best Host: @hasanminhaj for Hasan Minhaj Doesn’t Know (@HMDK). Business & Culture: Confessions of a Female Founder with @meghan. Self-Improvement: My So-Called Midlife with @reshmasaujani.”
This marks another milestone for Meghan after she was crowned Humanitarians of the Year alongside Prince Harry at the Project Healthy Minds Gala in New York City.
The royal couple were applauded for their charitable work throught their Archewell foundation.