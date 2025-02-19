Kate Middleton receives kind message from Meghan amid cancer 'remission'

Meghan Markle wants nothing but "good health" for her estranged sister-in-law Kate Middleton.
The Duchess of Sussex, who has been under strict media scrutiny for recently launching her lifestyle brand As Ever followed by its official Instagram page and logo, has made feelings clear on the future queen.
An inside source has lift the curtain on how Meghan feels about the bitter comparison between her and Kate as she only faces criticism over every move the duchess makes, while, Catherine is praised for everything she does.
"The fact she was slammed for helping out in the wildfire relief effort while Kate’s held up as this almost saintly figure does hurt her." a source told Closer magazine.
According to the source, although the former Suits is hurt by the differing treatment of the press, she has no ill will against Prince William's wife.
The insider continued, "Meghan feels incredibly hard done by and really doesn’t appreciate the disparity of it all, even though she’s softened a lot towards Kate and wishes her nothing but good health after everything she’s been through."
"It’s something she’s just got to learn to live with at this point, but it still winds her up," the source added.
Kate Middleton was diagnosed with a form of cancer in January of 2024, she underwent nine-month long preventive chemotherapy and is currently in "remission" from cancer.
Princess Kate and Prince William are believed to be not on speaking terms with Prince Harry and Meghan Markle since they made high profile allegations against the Waleses after on multiple occasions after moving to the US in 2020.