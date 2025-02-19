Entertainment

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer slams Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively after ‘SNL’ joke

Justin Baldoni’ legal team took a dig at Ryan Reynolds for his controversial 'SNL' joke

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 19, 2025
Justin Baldoni’s lawyer slams Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively after ‘SNL’ joke
Justin Baldoni’s lawyer slams Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively after ‘SNL’ joke

Justin Baldoni's lawyer has taken a dig at Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively after their appearance on SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

For those unversed, Blake, 37, filed a legal complaint against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin for alleged sexualised behaviour in December 2024.

On Sunday, February 16, the Deadpool star cracked a joke hinting at the legal lawsuit of his wife.

The hosts of the show Amy Poehler and Tina Fey give the romantic couple a shout-out, adding, “Oh, hi, Ryan Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds, how is it going?”

Ryan quipped with awkward expression, “Great... why? What have you heard?”

Recently, Justin’s attorney Bryan Freedman addressed the controversial joke during appearance on Billy Bush's Hot Mics podcast

He said, “I’m unaware of anybody, frankly, whose wife has been sexually harassed and has made jokes about that type of situation. I can’t think of anyone who’s done anything like that. So it surprised me.”

The lawyer added, “They are the jury for years because people are canceled, people have projects taken away from them, people are ridiculed, people are shunned - right away, right when the allegation happens.”

Notably, the American director has denied all allegations, and has since sued Blake for defamation and extortion.

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer slams Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively after ‘SNL’ joke

Justin Baldoni’s lawyer slams Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively after ‘SNL’ joke
Kate Middleton receives kind message from Meghan amid cancer 'remission'

Kate Middleton receives kind message from Meghan amid cancer 'remission'
ADHD can reduce life expectancy by 11 years, study

ADHD can reduce life expectancy by 11 years, study
More than 90 false killer whales to be shot in Australia: Details

More than 90 false killer whales to be shot in Australia: Details

Kevin Spacey claps back at Guy Pearce over recent claims: 'You're not a victim'
Kevin Spacey claps back at Guy Pearce over recent claims: 'You're not a victim'
Hailey Bieber celebrates special moment without husband Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber celebrates special moment without husband Justin Bieber
Robert Pattinson gives rare insight into parenting guidelines
Robert Pattinson gives rare insight into parenting guidelines
Tom Holland playfully trolls his own venture in hilarious video
Tom Holland playfully trolls his own venture in hilarious video
Paris Hilton shares fun-filled video with son Phoenix: 'little comedian'
Paris Hilton shares fun-filled video with son Phoenix: 'little comedian'
Britney Spears pens cryptic note on 'abuse' after ex-felon boyfriend reunion
Britney Spears pens cryptic note on 'abuse' after ex-felon boyfriend reunion
Matthew Perry's upcoming docu-series reveals actor's distressing final days
Matthew Perry's upcoming docu-series reveals actor's distressing final days
Timothée Chalamet drops exciting update after Kylie Jenner BAFTAs appearance
Timothée Chalamet drops exciting update after Kylie Jenner BAFTAs appearance
Kim Kardashian publicly calls out mom Kris Jenner for stealing her thunder
Kim Kardashian publicly calls out mom Kris Jenner for stealing her thunder
Legendary drummer Rick Buckler of 'The Jam' dies at 69
Legendary drummer Rick Buckler of 'The Jam' dies at 69
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship on rocks amid Justin Baldoni drama
Taylor Swift, Blake Lively's friendship on rocks amid Justin Baldoni drama
Will Smith reveals chilling connection to deaths of Notorious B.I.G. and Prince
Will Smith reveals chilling connection to deaths of Notorious B.I.G. and Prince