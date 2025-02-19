Justin Baldoni’s lawyer slams Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively after ‘SNL’ joke

Justin Baldoni's lawyer has taken a dig at Ryan Reynolds and Blake Lively after their appearance on SNL50: The Anniversary Special.
For those unversed, Blake, 37, filed a legal complaint against her It Ends With Us co-star Justin for alleged sexualised behaviour in December 2024.
On Sunday, February 16, the Deadpool star cracked a joke hinting at the legal lawsuit of his wife.
The hosts of the show Amy Poehler and Tina Fey give the romantic couple a shout-out, adding, “Oh, hi, Ryan Reynolds. Ryan Reynolds, how is it going?”
Ryan quipped with awkward expression, “Great... why? What have you heard?”
Recently, Justin’s attorney Bryan Freedman addressed the controversial joke during appearance on Billy Bush's Hot Mics podcast
He said, “I’m unaware of anybody, frankly, whose wife has been sexually harassed and has made jokes about that type of situation. I can’t think of anyone who’s done anything like that. So it surprised me.”
The lawyer added, “They are the jury for years because people are canceled, people have projects taken away from them, people are ridiculed, people are shunned - right away, right when the allegation happens.”
Notably, the American director has denied all allegations, and has since sued Blake for defamation and extortion.