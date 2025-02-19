Entertainment

Kevin Spacey claps back at Guy Pearce over recent claims: 'You're not a victim'

Guy Pearce accused Kevin Spacey of making him feel 'uncomfortable' on the set of 'L.A Confidential'

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 19, 2025


Kevin Spacey has broken his silence over Guy Pearce's recent accusations against the actor.

The House of Cards actor has debunked Guy's claims, who recently alleged Kevin of making him feel "uncomfortable" during the filming of their 1997's film, L.A Confidential.

Taking to his X account on Tuesday, Kevin shared a video to address yet another controversy against him, where The Veil actor made emotional confession about how he was mistreated by the Control actor on the set of their classic film.

“We worked together a long time ago, if I did something then that upset you, you could have reached out to me," he began in the video.

The Man Who Drew God actor went on to share, "We could have had that conversation, but instead, you’ve decided to speak to the press, who are now, of course, coming after me, because they would like to know what my response is to the things that you said. You really want to know what my response is? Grow up."

Kevin also claimed that Pearce had flown to Georgia a year after L.A Confidential was made, just to spend time with him while he was filming Midnight in the Garden of Good and Evil. 

“I apologise that I didn’t get the message that you don’t like spending time with me. Maybe there was another reason, I don’t know, but that doesn’t make any sense," he added.

Kevin Spacey concluded his message noting, "You want to have a conversation? I’m happy to do so, anytime, anyplace. We can even do it here, live on X, if you like. I’ve got nothing to hide. But Guy – you need to grow up. You are not a victim."

