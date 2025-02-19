Royal

Meghan Markle lands in big trouble amid ‘As Ever’ logo controversy

The Duchess of Sussex accused of using Majorcan town’s logo after renaming American Riviera Orchard to As Ever

  • February 19, 2025
Meghan Markle has landed in huge trouble amid the ongoing controversy of her lifestyle brand.

On February 18, Prince Harry’s wife renamed her old brand from American Riviera Orchard to As Ever.

Shortly after her unexpected move, a mayor of Porreres Francisca Mora Veny accused the Duchess of Sussex of copying a Majorcan town’s coat of arms logo for her brand.

Meghan faced another blow recently as an existing clothing business with the same name 'As Ever' issued a shocking statement.

The designer of the brand Mark Kolski claimed that his company dates back to 2015.

He said on Instagram, "I want to say thank you to all the old friends who know and love our small family brand As Ever, and also say hi to all those that have just become aware we exist."

Mark further penned, “In the last 36 hours there has been an outpouring of support and concern regarding recent events around our namesake brand.”

The designer concluded the lengthy statement with, "We will continue As Ever."

Notably, Meghan or her team has not responded to his claims yet

