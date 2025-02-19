Prince Andrew to mark 'final birthday at Lodge' after King Charles’ order

Prince Andrew will reportedly mark his “final birthday at Royal Lodge” if he does not take immediate action after King Charles’ move.
The Duke of York has faced pressure from the British monarch to leave Lodge and move to Frogmore, as per GB News.
Charles also cut the his security and £1million annual allowance in 2024, which Andrew used to rely on heavily after stepping back as a working royal in 2019.
A property expert from We Buy Any Home Terry Fisher told media outlet, "While Prince Andrew may not be forced out of Royal Lodge immediately, the pressure on him to resolve the ongoing issues surrounding the property is intensifying. His position at the estate is becoming increasingly precarious, particularly if he continues to delay essential renovations."
The disgraced Duke has made public appearance with his majesty since the King's coronation on May 6, 2023.
Andrew, who lives in the property with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, signed a 75-year lease on Royal Lodge in August 2003.
The expert noted, “Under the terms of his lease, he is fully responsible for maintaining the property, but with King Charles having withdrawn his financial support, the burden of covering these costs falls solely on him.”
He continued, “If Andrew does not take decisive action to secure the necessary funding and complete critical repairs, it is entirely possible that this will be his final birthday at Royal Lodge.”
Notably, Prince Andrew will celebrate his 66th birthday on February 19, 2025.