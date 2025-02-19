Royal

Prince Andrew to mark 'final birthday at Lodge' after King Charles’ order

Prince Andrew faces 'legal challenges' to remain in Royal Lodge after King Charles III withdraws financial support

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 19, 2025


Prince Andrew will reportedly mark his “final birthday at Royal Lodge” if he does not take immediate action after King Charles’ move.

The Duke of York has faced pressure from the British monarch to leave Lodge and move to Frogmore, as per GB News.

Charles also cut the his security and £1million annual allowance in 2024, which Andrew used to rely on heavily after stepping back as a working royal in 2019.

A property expert from We Buy Any Home Terry Fisher told media outlet, "While Prince Andrew may not be forced out of Royal Lodge immediately, the pressure on him to resolve the ongoing issues surrounding the property is intensifying. His position at the estate is becoming increasingly precarious, particularly if he continues to delay essential renovations."

The disgraced Duke has made public appearance with his majesty since the King's coronation on May 6, 2023.

Andrew, who lives in the property with ex-wife Sarah Ferguson, signed a 75-year lease on Royal Lodge in August 2003.

The expert noted, “Under the terms of his lease, he is fully responsible for maintaining the property, but with King Charles having withdrawn his financial support, the burden of covering these costs falls solely on him.”

He continued, “If Andrew does not take decisive action to secure the necessary funding and complete critical repairs, it is entirely possible that this will be his final birthday at Royal Lodge.”

Notably, Prince Andrew will celebrate his 66th birthday on February 19, 2025.

Andrew Tate case: Romanian president denies pressure from US

Andrew Tate case: Romanian president denies pressure from US
King Charles breaks cover amid Meghan Markle brand issues

King Charles breaks cover amid Meghan Markle brand issues
Dubai Open organisers break silence on Emma Raducanu stalker incident

Dubai Open organisers break silence on Emma Raducanu stalker incident
Blake Lively shares two women will testify against Justin Baldoni in new lawsuit

Blake Lively shares two women will testify against Justin Baldoni in new lawsuit
King Charles breaks cover amid Meghan Markle brand issues
King Charles breaks cover amid Meghan Markle brand issues
Meghan Markle lands in big trouble amid ‘As Ever’ logo controversy
Meghan Markle lands in big trouble amid ‘As Ever’ logo controversy
Kate Middleton receives kind message from Meghan amid cancer 'remission'
Kate Middleton receives kind message from Meghan amid cancer 'remission'
Jordan Royal Family gives major health update on King Abdullah after surgery
Jordan Royal Family gives major health update on King Abdullah after surgery
Meghan Markle sparks outrage for stealing small brand name: ‘Sue her’
Meghan Markle sparks outrage for stealing small brand name: ‘Sue her’
Royal Family releases delightful video after Meghan Markle's brand launch
Royal Family releases delightful video after Meghan Markle's brand launch
Queen Camilla shares delightful evening with Prince Harry’s close pal
Queen Camilla shares delightful evening with Prince Harry’s close pal
King Charles, Princess Anne set to host huge reception at Buckingham Palace
King Charles, Princess Anne set to host huge reception at Buckingham Palace
Meghan Markle launches new lifestyle brand 'As Ever' on Instagram
Meghan Markle launches new lifestyle brand 'As Ever' on Instagram
Princess Beatrice husband makes candid confession weeks after daughter’s birth
Princess Beatrice husband makes candid confession weeks after daughter’s birth
Meghan Markle faces major hurdle after sudden brand rename
Meghan Markle faces major hurdle after sudden brand rename
Prince Edward, Sophie take break from royal duties to enjoy chilly getaway with son
Prince Edward, Sophie take break from royal duties to enjoy chilly getaway with son