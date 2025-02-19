Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez, Joe Alwyn, Oprah make it to presenters list

The star-studded presenter’s list for Oscars 2025 has finally been announced.
Oprah Winfrey, Selena Gomez, Ben Stiller, Willem Dafoe, Goldie Hawn, Sterling K. Brown, Joe Alwyn, Lily-Rose Depp, Ana de Armas and Connie Nielsen will take the stage as presenters during the 97th Oscars.
On Wednesday, the executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan confirmed the list.
Nick Offerman will take up the role of announcer for the high-profile event.
He will be following in the footsteps of David Alan Grier, who served as the “voice of God” for the 2024 Oscar telecast.
Two-time Oscar nominee Oprah earned her nods for producing Ava DuVernay’s best picture contender Selma and for her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple.
Back in 2012, the veteran actress was also honored with a Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.
Selena is part of leading Oscar contender Emilia Perez, meanwhile Joe received the not for Brady Corbet’s contender The Brutalist.
The newly announced presenters will join the list of previously shared presenters.
Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Robert Downey Jr., Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Cillian Murphy, Amy Poehler, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, June Squibb, Emma Stone and Bowen Yang are among the previously shared presenters.
Notably, Oscars 2025 will take place on March 2.