Entertainment

Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez, Joe Alwyn, Oprah make it to presenters list

Selena Gomez to team up with BFF Taylor Swift’s ex Joe Alwyn at Oscar Awards 2025

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 19, 2025
Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez, Joe Alwyn, Oprah make it to presenters list
Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez, Joe Alwyn, Oprah make it to presenters list

The star-studded presenter’s list for Oscars 2025 has finally been announced.

Oprah Winfrey, Selena Gomez, Ben Stiller, Willem Dafoe, Goldie Hawn, Sterling K. Brown, Joe Alwyn, Lily-Rose Depp, Ana de Armas and Connie Nielsen will take the stage as presenters during the 97th Oscars.

On Wednesday, the executive producer and showrunner Raj Kapoor and executive producer Katy Mullan confirmed the list.

Nick Offerman will take up the role of announcer for the high-profile event.

He will be following in the footsteps of David Alan Grier, who served as the “voice of God” for the 2024 Oscar telecast.

Two-time Oscar nominee Oprah earned her nods for producing Ava DuVernay’s best picture contender Selma and for her role in Steven Spielberg’s The Color Purple.

Back in 2012, the veteran actress was also honored with a Jean Hersholt Humanitarian Award.

Selena is part of leading Oscar contender Emilia Perez, meanwhile Joe received the not for Brady Corbet’s contender The Brutalist.

The newly announced presenters will join the list of previously shared presenters.

Halle Berry, Penélope Cruz, Robert Downey Jr., Elle Fanning, Whoopi Goldberg, Scarlett Johansson, John Lithgow, Cillian Murphy, Amy Poehler, Da’Vine Joy Randolph, June Squibb, Emma Stone and Bowen Yang are among the previously shared presenters.

Notably, Oscars 2025 will take place on March 2.

Apple launches affordable iPhone 16e to take on Android smartphones

Apple launches affordable iPhone 16e to take on Android smartphones
Prince Harry receives subtle nod from King Charles for Invictus Games

Prince Harry receives subtle nod from King Charles for Invictus Games
Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez, Joe Alwyn, Oprah make it to presenters list

Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez, Joe Alwyn, Oprah make it to presenters list
Musk agrees to discuss tax refund checks from DOGE dividend idea with Trump

Musk agrees to discuss tax refund checks from DOGE dividend idea with Trump
BLACKPINK makes comeback with 2025 world tour announcement
BLACKPINK makes comeback with 2025 world tour announcement
Blake Lively shares two women will testify against Justin Baldoni in new lawsuit
Blake Lively shares two women will testify against Justin Baldoni in new lawsuit
Kevin Spacey claps back at Guy Pearce over recent claims: 'You're not a victim'
Kevin Spacey claps back at Guy Pearce over recent claims: 'You're not a victim'
Justin Baldoni’s lawyer slams Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively after ‘SNL’ joke
Justin Baldoni’s lawyer slams Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively after ‘SNL’ joke
Hailey Bieber celebrates special moment without husband Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber celebrates special moment without husband Justin Bieber
Robert Pattinson gives rare insight into parenting guidelines
Robert Pattinson gives rare insight into parenting guidelines
Tom Holland playfully trolls his own venture in hilarious video
Tom Holland playfully trolls his own venture in hilarious video
Paris Hilton shares fun-filled video with son Phoenix: 'little comedian'
Paris Hilton shares fun-filled video with son Phoenix: 'little comedian'
Britney Spears pens cryptic note on 'abuse' after ex-felon boyfriend reunion
Britney Spears pens cryptic note on 'abuse' after ex-felon boyfriend reunion
Matthew Perry's upcoming docu-series reveals actor's distressing final days
Matthew Perry's upcoming docu-series reveals actor's distressing final days
Timothée Chalamet drops exciting update after Kylie Jenner BAFTAs appearance
Timothée Chalamet drops exciting update after Kylie Jenner BAFTAs appearance
Kim Kardashian publicly calls out mom Kris Jenner for stealing her thunder
Kim Kardashian publicly calls out mom Kris Jenner for stealing her thunder