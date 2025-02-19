BLACKPINK makes comeback with 2025 world tour announcement

BLACKPINK has set the internet ablaze with a delightful announcement about their 2025 world tour.
On February 19, the famous Korean girl band announced that they will be kicking off an international tour soon.
The “limited” highly-anticipated shows will take place in 10 cities around the world.
Some stops will include North American, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Toronto, as per the announcement.
The 2025 world tour will start in Seoul, South Korea from July 5-6.
BLACKPINK also posted a clip on YouTube to share the great news.
A fan commented under the video, “We Blinks have been waiting for this for 2 years!!! I'm really looking forward to the queens' comeback. And I hope they come to Brazil.”
Another wrote, “We really want a comeback please yg this time give them atleast 12 to 15 songs!!!!”
“It's great that they're doing their world tour, I would have liked them to include Peru , since there are quite a few Peruvian blink girls,” a third noted.
The most-awaited tour will move to North America with shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium on July 12, Chicago’s Soldier Field Stadium on July 18, Toronto’s Rogers Stadium on July 22, and New York’s Citi Field on July 26.
Notably, the last concert will take place on August 15.