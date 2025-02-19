Entertainment

BLACKPINK makes comeback with 2025 world tour announcement

BLACKPINK shares delightful news for upcoming 2025 international tour

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 19, 2025
BLACKPINK makes comeback with 2025 world tour announcement
BLACKPINK makes comeback with 2025 world tour announcement

BLACKPINK has set the internet ablaze with a delightful announcement about their 2025 world tour.

On February 19, the famous Korean girl band announced that they will be kicking off an international tour soon.

The “limited” highly-anticipated shows will take place in 10 cities around the world.

Some stops will include North American, Los Angeles, New York, Chicago and Toronto, as per the announcement.

The 2025 world tour will start in Seoul, South Korea from July 5-6.

BLACKPINK also posted a clip on YouTube to share the great news.

A fan commented under the video, “We Blinks have been waiting for this for 2 years!!! I'm really looking forward to the queens' comeback. And I hope they come to Brazil.”

Another wrote, “We really want a comeback please yg this time give them atleast 12 to 15 songs!!!!”

“It's great that they're doing their world tour, I would have liked them to include Peru , since there are quite a few Peruvian blink girls,” a third noted.

The most-awaited tour will move to North America with shows at L.A.’s SoFi Stadium on July 12, Chicago’s Soldier Field Stadium on July 18, Toronto’s Rogers Stadium on July 22, and New York’s Citi Field on July 26.

Notably, the last concert will take place on August 15.

Apple launches affordable iPhone 16e to take on Android smartphones

Apple launches affordable iPhone 16e to take on Android smartphones
Prince Harry receives subtle nod from King Charles for Invictus Games

Prince Harry receives subtle nod from King Charles for Invictus Games
Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez, Joe Alwyn, Oprah make it to presenters list

Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez, Joe Alwyn, Oprah make it to presenters list
Musk agrees to discuss tax refund checks from DOGE dividend idea with Trump

Musk agrees to discuss tax refund checks from DOGE dividend idea with Trump
Blake Lively shares two women will testify against Justin Baldoni in new lawsuit
Blake Lively shares two women will testify against Justin Baldoni in new lawsuit
Kevin Spacey claps back at Guy Pearce over recent claims: 'You're not a victim'
Kevin Spacey claps back at Guy Pearce over recent claims: 'You're not a victim'
Justin Baldoni’s lawyer slams Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively after ‘SNL’ joke
Justin Baldoni’s lawyer slams Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively after ‘SNL’ joke
Hailey Bieber celebrates special moment without husband Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber celebrates special moment without husband Justin Bieber
Robert Pattinson gives rare insight into parenting guidelines
Robert Pattinson gives rare insight into parenting guidelines
Tom Holland playfully trolls his own venture in hilarious video
Tom Holland playfully trolls his own venture in hilarious video
Paris Hilton shares fun-filled video with son Phoenix: 'little comedian'
Paris Hilton shares fun-filled video with son Phoenix: 'little comedian'
Britney Spears pens cryptic note on 'abuse' after ex-felon boyfriend reunion
Britney Spears pens cryptic note on 'abuse' after ex-felon boyfriend reunion
Matthew Perry's upcoming docu-series reveals actor's distressing final days
Matthew Perry's upcoming docu-series reveals actor's distressing final days
Timothée Chalamet drops exciting update after Kylie Jenner BAFTAs appearance
Timothée Chalamet drops exciting update after Kylie Jenner BAFTAs appearance
Kim Kardashian publicly calls out mom Kris Jenner for stealing her thunder
Kim Kardashian publicly calls out mom Kris Jenner for stealing her thunder
Legendary drummer Rick Buckler of 'The Jam' dies at 69
Legendary drummer Rick Buckler of 'The Jam' dies at 69