Royal

King Felipe, Queen Letizia welcome Egypt’s President at Palace

King Felipe and the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt Abdel Fattah El-Sisi held special meeting

  • February 19, 2025
King Felipe VI and Queen Letizia hosted a luncheon at the Royal Palace for the President of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah El-Sisi.

On February 19, 2025, the Spanish royal couple welcomed Abdel, who is making an official visit to the Kingdom of Spain.

Felipe also held a meeting with the president at the Palace to strengthen the diplomatic relationship between Spain and Egypt.

Ahead of the lunch, the delegations of both countries also took part in the meeting.


Taking to Instagram, the Royal Family posted pictures and wrote, “This morning the King held a meeting with the president of the Arab Republic of Egypt, Abdel Fattah Al Sisi, on the occasion of his official visit to Spain and, afterwards, a lunch offered by the Kings in honor of the president of the Arab Republic of Egypt took place at the Royal Palace of Madrid.”

The monarch said in his speech, “Egypt is not just a friendly country. ‘It is an essential pillar of the Euro-Mediterranean Process, a determining actor on the African continent and a strategic partner in the Middle East.”

Felipe and Abdel signed multiple memorandum of Understanding in various areas of cooperation.

