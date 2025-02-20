Princess Anne takes over prestigious role held by late Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Anne, who is the hardest working members of the royal family with the highest number of engagements last year, has taken over a patronage held by late mother Queen Elizabeth II.
The Princess Royal has become the new patron of the Friends of the Elderly charity, a role which her late mother held for over 60 years.
“As the charity’s patron for many years, Her late Majesty’s support was extremely important to the many older people the charity has cared for throughout the years. The continued support of the Royal Family, through the ongoing presidency of Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra and the new patronage of The Princess Royal is greatly appreciated by Friends of the Elderly, its residents, beneficiaries and staff, " the charity said in a statement.
Meanwhile, Mark Wilson, Friends of the Elderly’s interim co-chief executive, also expressed his gratitude to have Her Royal Highness as patron.
" We are excited about the future, and we look forward to working with Her Royal Highness on our many important projects and initiatives that support older people throughout England," he noted.
Friends of the Elderly is a charity that runs care homes, day care services and a grant-giving service for older people living on low incomes throughout England.