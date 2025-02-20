Selena Gomez shares sweet insights into album listening party: 'Special day'

Selena Gomez is on cloud nine!
The 32-year-old singer and Rare Beauty founder has celebrated her upcoming album with an intimate listening party and now she cant stop gushing about it.
Gomez made a bold statement in London on Tuesday as she stepped out in a stunning all-red ensemble.
After the event, the Who Says singer took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to reshare sweet insights into the special day.
In the adorable clip, initially posted by a fan page, Gomez could be seen meeting and greeting with her fans in front of the poster of her, and fiancé, Benny Blanco's upcoming album, I Said I Love You First.
"Was so great to meet you all! So excited for you guys to hear the rest of this album," she penned along the video.
Meanwhile, she posted another video with fans, which was set to her not-yet-released song Call Me When You Break Up.
"I loved getting to see so many of you in London. Thank you for such a special day, she noted in caption.
For the event, Gomez opted for a monochromatic look as she wore an scarlet faux fur coat draped over a matching lady-like button-up dress and pointed-toe pumps with a bright red lipstick.
Selena Gomez's fourth studio album, I Said I Love You First, is set to be released on March 21.