Entertainment

Selena Gomez shares sweet insights into album listening party: 'Special day'

Selena Gomez brings the heat in scarlet at album listening party in London

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 20, 2025


Selena Gomez is on cloud nine!

The 32-year-old singer and Rare Beauty founder has celebrated her upcoming album with an intimate listening party and now she cant stop gushing about it.

Gomez made a bold statement in London on Tuesday as she stepped out in a stunning all-red ensemble.

After the event, the Who Says singer took to her Instagram stories on Wednesday to reshare sweet insights into the special day.

In the adorable clip, initially posted by a fan page, Gomez could be seen meeting and greeting with her fans in front of the poster of her, and fiancé, Benny Blanco's upcoming album, I Said I Love You First.

"Was so great to meet you all! So excited for you guys to hear the rest of this album," she penned along the video.

Meanwhile, she posted another video with fans, which was set to her not-yet-released song Call Me When You Break Up.

"I loved getting to see so many of you in London. Thank you for such a special day, she noted in caption.

For the event, Gomez opted for a monochromatic look as she wore an scarlet faux fur coat draped over a matching lady-like button-up dress and pointed-toe pumps with a bright red lipstick.

Selena Gomez's fourth studio album, I Said I Love You First, is set to be released on March 21. 

Arjun Kapoor opens up about ideal partner months after Malaika Arora split

Arjun Kapoor opens up about ideal partner months after Malaika Arora split
Selena Gomez shares sweet insights into album listening party: 'Special day'

Selena Gomez shares sweet insights into album listening party: 'Special day'
Mbappé crushes Man City’s Champions League dream with stunning hat-trick

Mbappé crushes Man City’s Champions League dream with stunning hat-trick
Princess Anne takes over prestigious role held by late Queen Elizabeth II

Princess Anne takes over prestigious role held by late Queen Elizabeth II
Lady Gaga confirms ‘Telephone’ sequel with Beyoncé's possible return
Lady Gaga confirms ‘Telephone’ sequel with Beyoncé's possible return
Olivia Munn recounts seven-figure NDA offer after 'traumatic' set incident
Olivia Munn recounts seven-figure NDA offer after 'traumatic' set incident
Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez, Joe Alwyn, Oprah make it to presenters list
Oscars 2025: Selena Gomez, Joe Alwyn, Oprah make it to presenters list
BLACKPINK makes comeback with 2025 world tour announcement
BLACKPINK makes comeback with 2025 world tour announcement
Blake Lively shares two women will testify against Justin Baldoni in new lawsuit
Blake Lively shares two women will testify against Justin Baldoni in new lawsuit
Kevin Spacey claps back at Guy Pearce over recent claims: 'You're not a victim'
Kevin Spacey claps back at Guy Pearce over recent claims: 'You're not a victim'
Justin Baldoni’s lawyer slams Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively after ‘SNL’ joke
Justin Baldoni’s lawyer slams Ryan Reynolds, Blake Lively after ‘SNL’ joke
Hailey Bieber returns to work after cozy Valentine's Day with Justin Bieber
Hailey Bieber returns to work after cozy Valentine's Day with Justin Bieber
Robert Pattinson gives rare insight into parenting guidelines
Robert Pattinson gives rare insight into parenting guidelines
Tom Holland playfully trolls his own venture in hilarious video
Tom Holland playfully trolls his own venture in hilarious video
Paris Hilton shares fun-filled video with son Phoenix: 'little comedian'
Paris Hilton shares fun-filled video with son Phoenix: 'little comedian'
Britney Spears pens cryptic note on 'abuse' after ex-felon boyfriend reunion
Britney Spears pens cryptic note on 'abuse' after ex-felon boyfriend reunion