Nicole Kidman gives bombshell interview after ‘painful’ Keith Urban split

Nicole Kidman is reflecting on “painful and devastating” life experiences.
Days after shocking the world by filing for divorce from Keith Urban, her husband of 19 years, the Babygirl actress finally broke her silence on difficult life experiences during a bombshell interview with Harper’s Bazaar.
In her role as a global ambassador of Clé de Peau Beauté, the Big Little Lies actress promoted the Japanese beauty brand by teaming up with the outlet, during which she stated, “As I get older, I want to be able to share and impart the things I’ve learned.”
“I’ve seen a lot, I’ve experienced a lot, and I’ve survived a lot. I want to pass on some of that knowledge and that wisdom and whatever I’ve learned,” she continued.
The actress went on to share that sometimes people realize they have faced something similar before and know how to manage it, or they draw on comparable experiences to navigate new challenges.
“There’s something to knowing that no matter how painful, or how difficult, or how devastating something is, there is a way through,” she added.
Reports of Nicole Kidman and Keith Urban’s split began making headlines last month when an insider told TMZ that the duo had been living separately since the summer.
On the very next day on September 30, the Nine Perfect Strangers actress confirmed the buzz by filing for divorce, ending her 19-year long marriage with the country singer.