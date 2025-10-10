Home / Entertainment

Drake breaks silence after Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us' lawsuit dismissed

Drake shares first post after judge dismissed lawsuit against UMG over Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'

  By Riba Shaikh
  • |
Drake breaks silence after Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us' lawsuit dismissed

Drake has broken his silence as the lawsuit against Universal Music Group over Kendrick Lamar’s diss track Not Like Us has been dismissed.

The U My Everything singer turned to his Instagram stories on Thursday, October 9 to share a photo of his close confidante and longtime pal, Niko Ovo.

“More life my brother, one more year pon dem,” wrote Drake alongside an old photo of him with the CEO of his clothing brand OVO.

Next in line was another birthday wish for the Swedish twin models, Elizabeth and Victoria Lejonhjärta, who turned 35 on the same day.

Alongside a mirror selfie of the twin sisters in black bodycon suits, the Rich Baby Daddy singer wrote, “2 my heart can’t do without..more life”

These posts from Drake came just hours after various outlet confirmed that Judge Jeannette Vargas ruled Lamar's lyrics in Not Like Us – accusing Drake and his associates of being "certified paedophiles", were "nonactionable opinion" and could not be considered defamatory.

For the unversed, the 38-year-old filed the lawsuit against UMG in January this year for Lamar to publish and promote a song which spreads a "false and malicious narrative".

As per the 38-page court documents, Judge Vargas wrote that "The artists' seven-track rap battle was a 'war of words' that was the subject of substantial media scrutiny and online discourse.”

"Although the accusation that plaintiff is a pedophile is certainly a serious one, the broader context of a heated rap battle, with incendiary language and offensive accusations hurled by both participants, would not incline the reasonable listener to believe that 'Not Like Us' imparts verifiable facts about plaintiff," she added.

Released in May 2024, Not Like Us became the biggest hit of Lamar's career as the rapper bagged five Grammys and one of the most-talked about moments of his Super Bowl half-time show in February.

It is pertinent to mention that Drake, whose real name is Aubrey Graham, did not name Lamar in the lawsuit at the time.

