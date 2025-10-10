Home / Entertainment

Drake faces setback in Kendrick Lamar's ‘Not Like Us’ defamation lawsuit

Kendrick Lamar released 'Not Like Us', labeling Drake a 'certified pedophile' in May 2024

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


Drake has faced a major setback as a defamation lawsuit filed against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar hit track Not Like Us has been dismissed.

On Thursday, October 9, a federal judge in New York City dismissed the lawsuit, which revolved around Lamar's diss track.

As per a ruling obtained by PEOPLE stated that the "vitriolic war of words" used in the song during a "heated rap battle" was not defamatory.

"Although the accusation that [Drake] is a pedophile is certainly a serious one, the broader context of a heated rap battle, with incendiary language and offensive accusations hurled by both participants, would not incline the reasonable listener to believe that 'Not Like Us' imparts verifiable facts about Drake," Judge Jeannette Vargas wrote in her decision to dismiss the case.

After the court’s verdict, UMG shared a statement, saying, "From the outset, this suit was an affront to all artists and their creative expression and never should have seen the light of day."

"We’re pleased with the court’s dismissal and look forward to continuing our work successfully promoting Drake’s music and investing in his career," added the label, which has represented Drake's music for years.

"We intend to appeal today’s ruling, and we look forward to the Court of Appeals reviewing it," a representative for Drake said in a statement.

In May 2024, amid his feud with Drake, Kendrick Lamar released Not Like Us, labeling the rapper a “certified pedophile.”

He later performed the hit at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show before a record 127.7 million viewers.

You Might Like:

Drake breaks silence after Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us' lawsuit dismissed

Drake breaks silence after Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us' lawsuit dismissed
Drake shares first post after judge dismissed lawsuit against UMG over Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'

A$AP Rocky shares adorable message about baby girl Rocki Irish

A$AP Rocky shares adorable message about baby girl Rocki Irish
A$AP Rocky gave a nod to his newborn daughter, whom he shared with Rihanna

Victoria Beckham melts over David’s swoon-worthy tribute: ‘crying happy tears’

Victoria Beckham melts over David’s swoon-worthy tribute: ‘crying happy tears’
David Beckham pays a heart-touching tribute to wife Victoria Beckham in his latest post

Selena Gomez tears up as she wishes to be a mom despite infertility struggles

Selena Gomez tears up as she wishes to be a mom despite infertility struggles
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress opens up on her dream of motherhood after tying the knot with Benny Blanco

D4vd makes strategic move after police search home linked to teen death case

D4vd makes strategic move after police search home linked to teen death case
D4vd hit with controversy after the discovery of Celeste Rivas’ dismembered body in the trunk of a Tesla linked to him

Taylor Swift gives cheeky nod to Travis Kelce after his ‘Wood’ reaction

Taylor Swift gives cheeky nod to Travis Kelce after his ‘Wood’ reaction
Travis Kelce reacted to fiancée Taylor Swift’s steamy and flirty track ‘Wood’ on his and Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi melt hearts with first photo of their daughter

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi melt hearts with first photo of their daughter
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have welcomed their first baby together via adoption in August

Danielle Jonas opens up about Lyme disease diagnosis

Danielle Jonas opens up about Lyme disease diagnosis
Though Danielle Jonas didn’t specify the timeline of her diagnosis, she confirmed her symptoms are now under control

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' first trailer unveiled at NY Comic Con

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' first trailer unveiled at NY Comic Con
The 'Game of Thrones' prequel series will be led by Peter Claffey as Duncan and Dexter Sol Ansell as his ward, Egg

Taylor Swift makes jaw-dropping confession about ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ song

Taylor Swift makes jaw-dropping confession about ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ song
Taylor Swift reveals private talk with Travis Kelce inpired ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ single

'Hamnet' trailer shows Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley as grieving parents

'Hamnet' trailer shows Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley as grieving parents
Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley star as William and Agnes Shakespeare as they deal with the loss of their son

Andrew Garfield breaks silence on 'Avengers: Secret Wars' role

Andrew Garfield breaks silence on 'Avengers: Secret Wars' role
Andrew Garfield drops hints about potential 'Spider-Man' multiverse comeback