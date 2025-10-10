Drake faces setback in Kendrick Lamar's ‘Not Like Us’ defamation lawsuit

Drake has faced a major setback as a defamation lawsuit filed against Universal Music Group (UMG) over Kendrick Lamar hit track Not Like Us has been dismissed.
On Thursday, October 9, a federal judge in New York City dismissed the lawsuit, which revolved around Lamar's diss track.
As per a ruling obtained by PEOPLE stated that the "vitriolic war of words" used in the song during a "heated rap battle" was not defamatory.
"Although the accusation that [Drake] is a pedophile is certainly a serious one, the broader context of a heated rap battle, with incendiary language and offensive accusations hurled by both participants, would not incline the reasonable listener to believe that 'Not Like Us' imparts verifiable facts about Drake," Judge Jeannette Vargas wrote in her decision to dismiss the case.
After the court’s verdict, UMG shared a statement, saying, "From the outset, this suit was an affront to all artists and their creative expression and never should have seen the light of day."
"We’re pleased with the court’s dismissal and look forward to continuing our work successfully promoting Drake’s music and investing in his career," added the label, which has represented Drake's music for years.
"We intend to appeal today’s ruling, and we look forward to the Court of Appeals reviewing it," a representative for Drake said in a statement.
In May 2024, amid his feud with Drake, Kendrick Lamar released Not Like Us, labeling the rapper a “certified pedophile.”
He later performed the hit at the 2025 Super Bowl halftime show before a record 127.7 million viewers.