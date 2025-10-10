A$AP Rocky shares adorable message about baby girl Rocki Irish

A$AP Rocky opened up about life as a dad of two, sharing a heartfelt message about his newborn daughter, Rocki Irish, whom he welcomed with Rihanna.
While conversing with Complex, the Dope singer was asked about his favorite thing that he created this year.
Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, shared a sweet response to the question, giving a nod to his newborn daughter.
"My daughter," he responded laughing. "That's my favorite thing I created this year. Shout out to Rocki Irish."
The cheeky response came after the Diamonds singer welcomed her third baby, Rocki Irish Mayers, with the rapper on Saturday, September 13.
She announced the birth on her social media, posting the first few photos of her little one.
In the photo, Rihanna cradled baby Rocki in a pink onesie, showing her tiny ribbon-laced gloves and a “Mom” ring worn for the sweet moment.
"Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025," the Umbrella singer captioned the photos, tagging Rocky.
After the birth a source closed to FENTY Beauty founder and the Long. Live. A$AP rapper revealed that they are "so happy" to add a girl to their family.
“They’re so happy to finally have a girl," the insider said, adding, “They’ve wanted this for a while and can’t believe it actually happened."
"They love that RZA and Riot get to grow up with a little sister, all so close in age," the source shared. "Ri’s always wanted a big family, and she’s excited to do all the girl stuff. Rocky’s just been saying he feels lucky,” the tipster revealed.
To note, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have three children, sons RZA and Riot, and daughter Rocki.