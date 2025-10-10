Home / Entertainment

A$AP Rocky shares adorable message about baby girl Rocki Irish

A$AP Rocky gave a nod to his newborn daughter, whom he shared with Rihanna

  • By Javeria Ahmed
  • |


A$AP Rocky opened up about life as a dad of two, sharing a heartfelt message about his newborn daughter, Rocki Irish, whom he welcomed with Rihanna.

While conversing with Complex, the Dope singer was asked about his favorite thing that he created this year.

Rocky, born Rakim Mayers, shared a sweet response to the question, giving a nod to his newborn daughter.

"My daughter," he responded laughing. "That's my favorite thing I created this year. Shout out to Rocki Irish."

The cheeky response came after the Diamonds singer welcomed her third baby, Rocki Irish Mayers, with the rapper on Saturday, September 13.

She announced the birth on her social media, posting the first few photos of her little one.

In the photo, Rihanna cradled baby Rocki in a pink onesie, showing her tiny ribbon-laced gloves and a “Mom” ring worn for the sweet moment.

"Rocki Irish Mayers Sept 13 2025," the Umbrella singer captioned the photos, tagging Rocky.

After the birth a source closed to FENTY Beauty founder and the Long. Live. A$AP rapper revealed that they are "so happy" to add a girl to their family.

“They’re so happy to finally have a girl," the insider said, adding, “They’ve wanted this for a while and can’t believe it actually happened."

"They love that RZA and Riot get to grow up with a little sister, all so close in age," the source shared. "Ri’s always wanted a big family, and she’s excited to do all the girl stuff. Rocky’s just been saying he feels lucky,” the tipster revealed.

To note, Rihanna and A$AP Rocky have three children, sons RZA and Riot, and daughter Rocki.

You Might Like:

Drake breaks silence after Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us' lawsuit dismissed

Drake breaks silence after Kendrick Lamar 'Not Like Us' lawsuit dismissed
Drake shares first post after judge dismissed lawsuit against UMG over Kendrick Lamar's 'Not Like Us'

Victoria Beckham melts over David’s swoon-worthy tribute: ‘crying happy tears’

Victoria Beckham melts over David’s swoon-worthy tribute: ‘crying happy tears’
David Beckham pays a heart-touching tribute to wife Victoria Beckham in his latest post

Drake faces setback in Kendrick Lamar's ‘Not Like Us’ defamation lawsuit

Drake faces setback in Kendrick Lamar's ‘Not Like Us’ defamation lawsuit
Kendrick Lamar released 'Not Like Us', labeling Drake a 'certified pedophile' in May 2024

Selena Gomez tears up as she wishes to be a mom despite infertility struggles

Selena Gomez tears up as she wishes to be a mom despite infertility struggles
The ‘Only Murders in the Building’ actress opens up on her dream of motherhood after tying the knot with Benny Blanco

D4vd makes strategic move after police search home linked to teen death case

D4vd makes strategic move after police search home linked to teen death case
D4vd hit with controversy after the discovery of Celeste Rivas’ dismembered body in the trunk of a Tesla linked to him

Taylor Swift gives cheeky nod to Travis Kelce after his ‘Wood’ reaction

Taylor Swift gives cheeky nod to Travis Kelce after his ‘Wood’ reaction
Travis Kelce reacted to fiancée Taylor Swift’s steamy and flirty track ‘Wood’ on his and Jason Kelce’s ‘New Heights’ podcast

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi melt hearts with first photo of their daughter

Millie Bobby Brown, Jake Bongiovi melt hearts with first photo of their daughter
Millie Bobby Brown and Jake Bongiovi have welcomed their first baby together via adoption in August

Danielle Jonas opens up about Lyme disease diagnosis

Danielle Jonas opens up about Lyme disease diagnosis
Though Danielle Jonas didn’t specify the timeline of her diagnosis, she confirmed her symptoms are now under control

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' first trailer unveiled at NY Comic Con

'A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms' first trailer unveiled at NY Comic Con
The 'Game of Thrones' prequel series will be led by Peter Claffey as Duncan and Dexter Sol Ansell as his ward, Egg

Taylor Swift makes jaw-dropping confession about ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ song

Taylor Swift makes jaw-dropping confession about ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ song
Taylor Swift reveals private talk with Travis Kelce inpired ‘Elizabeth Taylor’ single

'Hamnet' trailer shows Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley as grieving parents

'Hamnet' trailer shows Paul Mescal, Jessie Buckley as grieving parents
Paul Mescal and Jessie Buckley star as William and Agnes Shakespeare as they deal with the loss of their son

Andrew Garfield breaks silence on 'Avengers: Secret Wars' role

Andrew Garfield breaks silence on 'Avengers: Secret Wars' role
Andrew Garfield drops hints about potential 'Spider-Man' multiverse comeback