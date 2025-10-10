Home / Entertainment

Victoria Beckham melts over David’s swoon-worthy tribute: ‘crying happy tears’

David Beckham pays a heart-touching tribute to wife Victoria Beckham in his latest post

  • By Sidra Khan
  • |

Victoria Beckham’s life is a love story with husband David Beckham!

The 50-year-old former footballer and the 51-year-old English fashion designer are well known for their iconic love story, blissful married life, and public displays of love for each other.

In yet another loving shout-out, David took to Instagram on Thursday, October 9, to gush over his wife with a swoon-worthy tribute.

Sharing a video of them dancing and showing love for each other at a party, the father of four wrote, “I love you Mrs Beckham for many reasons , for being my wife , for giving me 4 beautiful children , for making my vitamins each day & for bringing you're story to life.”

P.C. Instagram/davidbeckham
P.C. Instagram/davidbeckham

“I'm very proud of the journey you have been on and continue to go on and to show people the struggles that helped get you here. You should be very proud,” he praised.

The Inter Miami CF co-owner then quipped, “And for the record you can make a Ham&Cheese sandwich very well. We love you x @victoriabeckham.”

Reacting to the heart-melting tribute, Victoria Beckham commented, “I’m crying happy tears. I love you so much x.”

David and Victoria Beckham got married on July 4, 1999, after two years of dating and one year of engagement.

The couple shares four children – three sons, Brooklyn, Romeo, and Cruz, and a daughter, Harper Seven.

