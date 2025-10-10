Selena Gomez tears up as she wishes to be a mom despite infertility struggles

Selena Gomez hopes to be a mom someday!
Days after tying the knot with her fiancé Benny Blanco in a dreamy Montecito ceremony, the Only Murders in the Building actress now wishes to grow her family.
Despite her struggles with infertility, the Sunset Blvd singer opened up about her dream of motherhood in an emotional Instagram update on Thursday, October 9.
This week, Disney+ released the second part of Wizards Beyond Waverly Place Season 2, which revealed that Alex Russo (played by Selena Gomez) is the mother of Billie Russo (portrayed by Janice LeAnn Brown).”
Re-sharing the emotional clip on her official Instagram Stories, featuring her with Billie, the I Said I Love You First hitmaker dropped a teary-eyed emoji and wrote, “Alex Russo is a mommy.”
Expressing her wish to become a mom, Gomez added, “hopefully one day that’ll be me.”
In the following story, the Rare Beauty founder reposted a clip with Janice, in which she was seen giving her a hug as she said, “We are mother and daughter,” continuing, “I really am grateful for this lovely Janice child.”
In a 2024 interview with Vanity Fair for its October issue, Selena Gomez opened up about her infertility and revealed that she is unable to carry her children.
The actress shared, “I haven’t ever said this...but I unfortunately can’t carry my own children. I have a lot of medical issues that would put my life and the baby’s in jeopardy. That was something I had to grieve for a while…”
“[But] I’m in a much better place with that. I find it a blessing that there are wonderful people willing to do surrogacy or adoption, which are both huge possibilities for me. I’m excited for what that journey will look like, but it’ll look a little different. At the end of the day, I don’t care. It’ll be mine. It’ll be my baby,” she added.
Selena Gomez tied the knot to American record producer Benny Blanco on September 27, 2025.