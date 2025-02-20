'The Last of Us' season 2 premiere date, character posters reveal

HBO's 2023 massive hit The Last of Us has finally drop a release date of a second season for its fans.
As reported by Variety, after a two-year break, the series season 2 will be premiering on April 13, 2025, following the story of Joel (Pedro Pascal) and Ellie (Bella Ramsey) as they try to survive in a post-apocalyptic world.
Following the season 1 events, which covered PlayStation's first video game, season 2 will follow the sequel "The Last of Us: Part II."
Similar to the game, season 2's story will follow the famously adored duo after a five-year time jump as they go against more fungal zombie clickers.
HBO has turned to their Instagram to share posters for the main cast on their Instagram account, with each poster containing line, "Every path has a price."
Through the character posters, a key character, Abby was also introduced, who will be played by Kaitlyn Dever.
The Last of Us is written and produced by Craig Mazin and Neil Druckmann, who also co-created the video game series.
The season will have total of seven episodes, with a weekly release, which Mazin described as "meal."
He continued, "If you consider action and drama and scope to be things that create an epic nature, each one of these episodes packs quite a wallop. You will not be bored."