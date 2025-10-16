Entertainment

Bella Hadid shines in Victoria’s Secret comeback after battling health issues

Bella Hadid took the stage with her glamorous walk at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show's runway

Bella Hadid made a dazzling comeback at the 2025 Victoria’s Secret Fashion Show, turning heads in a bold red-hot ensemble and freshly bleached blonde hair.

On Wednesday, the supermodel, 29 took the stage with her glamorous walk at the 2025 Victoria's Secret Fashion Show in Brooklyn, N.Y.C.

For the runway, Hadid stunned in a striking red outfit, exuding confidence and allure.

Her platinum-blonde locks stole the spotlight, perfectly accentuating her fiery look.

Hadid’s fiery outfit featured a red bra and lacy bottoms with a bold center cut-out, accentuated by a matching garter and sheer red tights that amped up the allure.

She added a romantic edge with a satin robe draped effortlessly over her arms, completing the look with red strapped heels and a glamorous ’90s twist.

To note, her sizzling walk came after her hospitalization for Lyme disease, which she was diagnosed with at 16.

“As you will understand, watching my Bella struggle in silence has cut the deepest core of hopelessness inside me,” the former Bravo star wrote.

She continued, “I admire your bravery and your willingness to keep fighting for health despite the failing protocols and countless setbacks you have faced. There simply aren’t words big enough for the darkness, the pain, and the unknown hell you’ve lived through since your diagnosis in 2013. You didn’t really live, you learned how to exist inside the jail of your own paralyzed brain.”

Notably, Hadid first hit the Victoria’s Secret runway in 2016 in Paris, donning a gray corset look as The Weeknd — her then on-and-off beau — performed.

