Shakira sparks wild frenzy as she announces two new ‘intimate’ shows

The ‘Waka Waka’ crooner surprises fans by announcing two special concerts amid her ongoing LMYNL world tour

  • By Sidra Khan
Shakira’s fans couldn’t be more thrilled!

On Wednesday, October 15, the Whenever Wherever singer sparked a frenzy among fans by making a surprise announcement, unveiling two new “intimate” shows.

As her thrilling seventh ongoing concert tour, Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran, enters into its final stage, the Waka Waka hitmaker thrilled her die-hard fans by announcing two more shows before ending the year.

The special concerts, titled Hard Rock Live, are set to take place on December 27 and 28, bringing a perfect end to 2025.

Taking to Instagram, Shakira announced, “After this incredible year on tour, I’m ending 2025 with two intimate shows in Florida! See you December 27 & 28 at the Hard Rock Live. Let’s make this end-of-year unforgettable!”

Sharing details about the ticket sales and time, the Hips Don’t Lie singer added, “Register now at Shakira.com for exclusive early access to the artist presale. Vibee Concert & Hotel packages go on sale 10/16, 10AM ET. Meet & Greet packages will also be available - visit shakira.vibee.com.”

Fans’ reaction:

Shakira’s thrilling announcement quickly garnered fans’ attention and sparked a frenzy.

“OMG OMG OMG,” excitedly wrote one, while another expressed, “How beautiful! How I would like to attend one of those concerts! It would be magical!”

A third gushed, “What a stunner Shak! Being iconic as always!”

Shakira’s LMYNL tour:

Shakira is currently embarked on Las Mujeres Ya No Lloran world tour, her seventh concert tour which she kicked off on February 11, 2025, in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The songstress is scheduled to perform her final show on December 11, 2025, in Buenos Aires, Argentina.

