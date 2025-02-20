Princess Madeleine marks daughter Princess Leonore 11th birthday with new portrait

Princess Madeleine of Sweden is ringing in daughter, Princess Leonore’s eleventh birthday!
The Swedish princess took to her Instagram account on Thursday, February 20, to share an adorable new portrait of Princess Leonore.
In the photo, the eldest daughter of Princess Madeleine, whom she shares with her husband Christopher O'Neill, could be seen beaming with joy as she posed alongside a beautiful horse.
"Happiest 11th birthday Leonore! It warms my heart to see your love and passion for horses and especially for Haidi! The two of you have a special bond," she wrote in the caption.
Princess Madeleine’s adorable birthday wish for daughter comes a week after she gushed over her brother, Prince Carl Philip’s kids.
She shared a heartwarming photo of Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip’s newly born daughter with her three brothers.
In the photo, the boys, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, and Prince Julian, could be seen gazing lovingly at their baby sister, Princess Ines.
“Adorable picture of my brother’s sweet boys together with their little sister. Welcome to the family Ines, you are already very loved!” Princess wrote in the caption.
Besides Princess Leonore, Princess Madeleine is also a mother to two kids, Prince Nicolas, and Princess Adrienne.