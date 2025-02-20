Royal

Princess Madeleine marks daughter Princess Leonore 11th birthday with new portrait

Princess Madeleine shares Princess Leonore with her husband Christopher O'Neill

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 20, 2025
Princess Madeleine marks daughter Princess Leonore 11th birthday with new portrait
Princess Madeleine marks daughter Princess Leonore 11th birthday with new portrait

Princess Madeleine of Sweden is ringing in daughter, Princess Leonore’s eleventh birthday!

The Swedish princess took to her Instagram account on Thursday, February 20, to share an adorable new portrait of Princess Leonore.

In the photo, the eldest daughter of Princess Madeleine, whom she shares with her husband Christopher O'Neill, could be seen beaming with joy as she posed alongside a beautiful horse.

"Happiest 11th birthday Leonore! It warms my heart to see your love and passion for horses and especially for Haidi! The two of you have a special bond," she wrote in the caption.


Princess Madeleine’s adorable birthday wish for daughter comes a week after she gushed over her brother, Prince Carl Philip’s kids.

She shared a heartwarming photo of Princess Sofia and Prince Carl Philip’s newly born daughter with her three brothers.

In the photo, the boys, Prince Alexander, Prince Gabriel, and Prince Julian, could be seen gazing lovingly at their baby sister, Princess Ines.

“Adorable picture of my brother’s sweet boys together with their little sister. Welcome to the family Ines, you are already very loved!” Princess wrote in the caption.

Besides Princess Leonore, Princess Madeleine is also a mother to two kids, Prince Nicolas, and Princess Adrienne.

Hania Aamir, Diljit Dosanjh set to share screen in 'Sardaar Ji 3'

Hania Aamir, Diljit Dosanjh set to share screen in 'Sardaar Ji 3'
Here are some hacks to improve quality of sleep

Here are some hacks to improve quality of sleep

Princess Madeleine marks daughter Princess Leonore 11th birthday with new portrait

Princess Madeleine marks daughter Princess Leonore 11th birthday with new portrait
'The Last of Us' season 2 premiere date, character posters reveal

'The Last of Us' season 2 premiere date, character posters reveal
Kate Middleton to face another separation from Prince William due to 'extreme stress'
Kate Middleton to face another separation from Prince William due to 'extreme stress'
Zara Tindall trades Royal Duties for fun-filled adventure with husband Mike
Zara Tindall trades Royal Duties for fun-filled adventure with husband Mike
Prince William sets record straight on King's title amid Charles health woes
Prince William sets record straight on King's title amid Charles health woes
Princess Anne takes over prestigious role held by late Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Anne takes over prestigious role held by late Queen Elizabeth II
King Felipe, Queen Letizia welcome Egypt’s President at Palace
King Felipe, Queen Letizia welcome Egypt’s President at Palace
Prince Harry receives subtle nod from King Charles for Invictus Games
Prince Harry receives subtle nod from King Charles for Invictus Games
Prince Andrew to mark 'final birthday at Lodge' after King Charles’ order
Prince Andrew to mark 'final birthday at Lodge' after King Charles’ order
King Charles breaks cover amid Meghan Markle brand issues
King Charles breaks cover amid Meghan Markle brand issues
Meghan Markle lands in big trouble amid ‘As Ever’ logo controversy
Meghan Markle lands in big trouble amid ‘As Ever’ logo controversy
Kate Middleton receives kind message from Meghan amid cancer 'remission'
Kate Middleton receives kind message from Meghan amid cancer 'remission'
Jordan Royal Family gives major health update on King Abdullah after surgery
Jordan Royal Family gives major health update on King Abdullah after surgery
Meghan Markle sparks outrage for stealing small brand name: ‘Sue her’
Meghan Markle sparks outrage for stealing small brand name: ‘Sue her’