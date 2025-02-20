Entertainment

Millie Bobby Brown marks 21st birthday in mermaid style: Watch

Stranger Things’ star Millie Bobby Brown celebrates her 21st birthday

Millie Bobby Brown has delighted her fans with a heartfelt sneak peek into her 21st birthday

Taking to her Instagram account on late Thursday night, February 19, to share a short video clip dressed as a mermaid.

The video kicks off with somoene placing stylish glasses on her face, holding a candle in her mouth like a cigarette, which was lit by another girl.

Shortly after the video was posted, the Enola Holmes actress was showered with warm wishes.

One user commented, "congratulations on another year of life! May God continue to light this way!

Another added, "you are low older sister without knowing it."

"happy birthday Millie, know that we always love you," one user wrote.

This birthday post comes a few days after Damsel actress shared romantic post with her husband Jake Bongiovi.

Alongside a photo of her with Jake, in which they warmly hugged each other at a romantic set up was accompanied by a sweet note.

"Happy valentines to the most handsome husband that's ever lived. I love you more than anything."

