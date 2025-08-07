Jennifer Aniston's new outing with Jim Curtis sparks health concern

Jennifer Aniston looked completely smitten as she stepped out in New York City with her new boyfriend, Jim Curtis, turning heads amid his apparent mystery injury.
The Friends alum was seen in a soft smile as she flaunted her fit figure in a slim all-black ensemble.
The 49-year-old hypnotist was seen with Aniston not long after causing concern when he appeared to be limping with the help of a cane during a night out with Jason Bateman and his spouse.
During her outing, Aniston opted for a braless look as she wore her black tank top, which she matched with a black midi skirt.
She paired her monochrome ensemble with a Bottega Veneta Cassette bag.
The Morning Show star styled her look with simple black sandals and pink-tinted aviator sunglasses, wearing her blond hair in thick waves cascading down her shoulders.
She accessorized with standout jewelry, including a gold ring adorned with glittering diamonds on her right hand.
On the other hand, Curtis sported a gray button-up shirt that he wore untucked with blue jeans.
He also carried a backpack and held a black cane as he limped out to the waiting vehicle.
Notably, Aniston and Curtis revealed their romance last month.
They were first linked at a yacht party that also featured Knocked Up director Judd Apatow.