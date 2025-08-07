‘The Batman 2’ sets shooting date as Robert Pattinson ready for role

DC fans have something excited as The Batman 2 gears up to begin filming in spring 2026, while DC Studios co-head James Gunn confirmed he's already writing the next chapter in his expanding Super family universe.
As per The Hollywood Reporter, Robert Pattinson is set to have a busy schedule ahead as Matt Reeves‘ The Batman sequel is preparing to shoot in the spring.
Notably, his first DC film was a hit in 2022, earning over $770 million.
Pattinson will return as Batman, following a busy year filming The Odyssey and Dune 3.
According to Warner Bros. Discovery, The Batman Part II will finally kick off filming next year as the company said in a letter to shareholders on Thursday,
The upcoming movie is aiming for an October 1, 2027 theatrical release.
It is reported that Reeves completed the script in June.
Elsewhere in the letter, David Zaslav also confirmed, “James Gunn is already preparing to write the next installment in the Super family,” detailing that Gunn is working on Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow (2026), Clayface (2026), and the next Wonder Woman.
Gunn’s Superman film with David Corenswet has notably surpassed $500 million at the global box office.
To note, The Batman sequel will now open more than five years after the original.