Home / Entertainment

Heidi Klum drops scary details about her next Halloween Costume

The 'Project Runway' host opened up about her Halloween costume secret


Heidi Klum is once again raising the bar for Halloween, teasing fans with hints about her upcoming costume.

While conversing at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 52-year-old Project Runway host opened up about her Halloween costume secret.

During the conversation, Klum confirmed that "of course" she would follow the streak and do the same this year too.

"I'm hard at work already," she said, sharing that her plans for the party and her preps for the ensemble had started "months ago."

Notably, Klum didn't give too much detail about her higly-anticiapted costume, but she said that she would be "extra ugly" and "super scary."

She also remained tight-lipped about turning the look into a couple’s costume with Tom Kaulitz.

"We have exactly 86 days," Klum said.

"Hopefully you come on before then just so you can give us a little hint or come on after and show us," host Jimmy Fallon said.

The Devil Wears Prada star made a pledge that she'd "give [him] another hint later."

Elsewhere in her interview, Klum also reflected on some of her previous looks, including dressing as an old woman, Jessica Rabbit, a peacock and even a clone of herself.

The photo of her costume in 2000 was displayed at a show, Klum described it as "very boring."

"I was like, 'Okay, I'm Heidi. I'm gonna do a Heidi-themed [costume]," she recalled.

"I didn't know anyone at the time who [did], like, special-effects makeup," Klum stated, adding, "Over the years, I met amazing people, and they help me now because they put, like, prosthetics on me."

To note, last Halloween, the couple transformed into E.T. characters, a costume Klum called one of her favorites.

You Might Like:

Britney Spears’ ex-husband announces memoir to ‘answer’ burning questions

Britney Spears’ ex-husband announces memoir to ‘answer’ burning questions
Britney Spears’ ex-husband Kevin Federline teases 'deeply personal' revelations in bombshell memoir

Kelly Clarkson apologizes to fans as she postpones shows for ex-husband

Kelly Clarkson apologizes to fans as she postpones shows for ex-husband
Kelly Clarkson postponed Las Vegas shows to take care off 'ill' ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

Selena Gomez gives new ‘personal’ update on Benny Blanco wedding plans

Selena Gomez gives new ‘personal’ update on Benny Blanco wedding plans
Selena Gomez 'excited' to marry her fiancé Benny Blanco after one year of relationship

Katy Perry suffers knee injury amid Justin Trudeau dating rumours

Katy Perry suffers knee injury amid Justin Trudeau dating rumours
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry romance speculations with their secret dinner date last month

Shakira gives shout out to Coldplay star Chris Martin after LA concert

Shakira gives shout out to Coldplay star Chris Martin after LA concert
Shakira thanks her favoutire 'colleague' Chris Martin for attending Los Angeles concert

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas ‘focused on kicking off new project’ amid romance

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas ‘focused on kicking off new project’ amid romance
Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise get back to their 'intense shooting schedules' after Vermont vacation

Selena Gomez spills beans on dating Jonas Brothers with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez spills beans on dating Jonas Brothers with Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez reveals 'best thing' about on dating Jonas Brothers with her 'best friend' Taylor Swift

Aubrey Plaza secures first major project since husband's sudden death

Aubrey Plaza secures first major project since husband's sudden death
The 'Parks and Recreation' alum is set to star in key biopic as her first project since Jeff Baena's passing