Heidi Klum drops scary details about her next Halloween Costume

Heidi Klum is once again raising the bar for Halloween, teasing fans with hints about her upcoming costume.
While conversing at The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, the 52-year-old Project Runway host opened up about her Halloween costume secret.
During the conversation, Klum confirmed that "of course" she would follow the streak and do the same this year too.
"I'm hard at work already," she said, sharing that her plans for the party and her preps for the ensemble had started "months ago."
Notably, Klum didn't give too much detail about her higly-anticiapted costume, but she said that she would be "extra ugly" and "super scary."
She also remained tight-lipped about turning the look into a couple’s costume with Tom Kaulitz.
"We have exactly 86 days," Klum said.
"Hopefully you come on before then just so you can give us a little hint or come on after and show us," host Jimmy Fallon said.
The Devil Wears Prada star made a pledge that she'd "give [him] another hint later."
Elsewhere in her interview, Klum also reflected on some of her previous looks, including dressing as an old woman, Jessica Rabbit, a peacock and even a clone of herself.
The photo of her costume in 2000 was displayed at a show, Klum described it as "very boring."
"I was like, 'Okay, I'm Heidi. I'm gonna do a Heidi-themed [costume]," she recalled.
"I didn't know anyone at the time who [did], like, special-effects makeup," Klum stated, adding, "Over the years, I met amazing people, and they help me now because they put, like, prosthetics on me."
To note, last Halloween, the couple transformed into E.T. characters, a costume Klum called one of her favorites.