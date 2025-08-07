Home / Entertainment

Brad Pitt spotted on film set just hours after mother Jane’s death at 84

'Troy' star was seen on the set of his latest project 'The Continuing Adventures Of Cliff Booth' in Gardena

  • By Web Desk
  • |
Brad Pitt broke the cover after facing a personal tragedy.

The F1 star was spotted on a film set looking visibly somber on the same day his beloved mother, Jane Etta Pitt, passed away at the age of 84.

On Tuesday, Pitt was seen on the set of his latest project The Continuing Adventures Of Cliff Booth in Gardena.

Brad Pitt’s family confirmed Jane’s passing on Wednesday, though a public obituary listed her date of death as August 5 at age 84.

Notably, the exact time of death was not revealed in the obituary published by the Springfield News-Leader.

It remains unclear whether Jane’s sudden passing, just days shy of her 85th birthday, occurred before or after Brad’s time on set Tuesday.

Brad Pitt was spotted on the set of the upcoming movie, which is a sequel to Quentin Tarantino's 2019 film Once Upon A Time... In Hollywood.

However, Tarantino is not working on the sequel and instead David Fincher is directing the Netflix project.

Prior to the death of his mother Jane, Brad paid a sweet tribute to Jane while speaking about his latest F1 movie.

During an appearance on the Today show in June, the Troy actor told host Savannah Guthrie, “I've got to say hi to my mom because she watches you every morning.”

With a big smile on his face, he waved to his mom then blew a kiss towards the camera and added, “To Jane Pitt. Love you, Mom.”

To note, Brad Pitt’s niece Sydney confirmed the death of her grandmother in a heartbreaking post on Wednesday. 

