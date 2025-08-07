Travis Kelce reveals provocative dating turn-offs amid Taylor Swift romance

Travis Kelce unknowingly gave insight into his bedroom life with Taylor Swift.
In his shocking 2016 resurfaced interview with Any Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, the NFL star spilled on the risqué dating deal breakers and his bedroom preferences.
During the conversation, the Real Housewives of New York City alum Ramona Singer asked the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end “Is it a deal breaker if a girl won’t sleep with you after the third date?”
Replying to her, Travis reacted, “The third date. I feel like that’s the breaker right there. Three dates, that’s like the one.”
Next in the quiz, she questioned, “If you don’t have sex the third date, that’s it?” to which Travis Kelce answered, “I mean, I don’t want to say a deal breaker, but it would put some questions in there.”
In another provocative question, Ramona asked if it was a deal breaker if a girl “didn’t like to give oral sex.”
Bluntly replying to the question, the footballer said, “Sounds like a deal breaker to me,” to which the RHONYC star instantly agreed.
In the interview, the Happy Gilmore 2 actor was also questioned if a girl having “fake b**bs” a no-go for him, to which he said that as long as a woman is “confident” and “comfortable” then he’s all for it.
Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since 2023, with their romance heating up more and more over time.