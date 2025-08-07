Home / Entertainment

Travis Kelce reveals provocative dating turn-offs amid Taylor Swift romance

Taylor Swift’s boyfriend Travis Kelce spills on shocking bedroom deal breaker in interview

Travis Kelce reveals provocative dating turn-offs amid Taylor Swift romance


Travis Kelce unknowingly gave insight into his bedroom life with Taylor Swift.

In his shocking 2016 resurfaced interview with Any Cohen’s Watch What Happens Live, the NFL star spilled on the risqué dating deal breakers and his bedroom preferences.

During the conversation, the Real Housewives of New York City alum Ramona Singer asked the Kansas City Chiefs’ tight-end “Is it a deal breaker if a girl won’t sleep with you after the third date?”

Replying to her, Travis reacted, “The third date. I feel like that’s the breaker right there. Three dates, that’s like the one.”

Next in the quiz, she questioned, “If you don’t have sex the third date, that’s it?” to which Travis Kelce answered, “I mean, I don’t want to say a deal breaker, but it would put some questions in there.”

In another provocative question, Ramona asked if it was a deal breaker if a girl “didn’t like to give oral sex.”

Bluntly replying to the question, the footballer said, “Sounds like a deal breaker to me,” to which the RHONYC star instantly agreed.

She also asked whether Travis would call off a relationship over not having sex on the third date, to which he replied, “I mean, I don’t want to say a deal breaker, but it would put some questions in there.”

In the interview, the Happy Gilmore 2 actor was also questioned if a girl having “fake b**bs” a no-go for him, to which he said that as long as a woman is “confident” and “comfortable” then he’s all for it.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce have been dating since 2023, with their romance heating up more and more over time.

You Might Like:

Katy Perry suffers knee injury amid Justin Trudeau dating rumours

Katy Perry suffers knee injury amid Justin Trudeau dating rumours
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry romance speculations with their secret dinner date last month

Shakira gives shout out to Coldplay star Chris Martin after LA concert

Shakira gives shout out to Coldplay star Chris Martin after LA concert
Shakira thanks her favoutire 'colleague' Chris Martin for attending Los Angeles concert

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas ‘focused on kicking off new project’ amid romance

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas ‘focused on kicking off new project’ amid romance
Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise get back to their 'intense shooting schedules' after Vermont vacation

Selena Gomez spills beans on dating Jonas Brothers with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez spills beans on dating Jonas Brothers with Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez reveals 'best thing' about on dating Jonas Brothers with her 'best friend' Taylor Swift

Aubrey Plaza secures first major project since husband's sudden death

Aubrey Plaza secures first major project since husband's sudden death
The 'Parks and Recreation' alum is set to star in key biopic as her first project since Jeff Baena's passing

'Wednesday' Season 2 skips key character, part one tackles Xavier absence

'Wednesday' Season 2 skips key character, part one tackles Xavier absence
Percy Hynes White portrays Xavier in season one of 'Wednesday' and was accused of sexual assault after show's debut

Selena Gomez marks Cara Delevingne's special day as Taylor Swift sits out

Selena Gomez marks Cara Delevingne's special day as Taylor Swift sits out
The 'Suicide Squad' actress arranged a star-studded private event to mark her 33rd birthday in LA

Midge Ure forced to reschedule shows over 'urgent' health issue

Midge Ure forced to reschedule shows over 'urgent' health issue
80s star, Midge Ure, will continue to perform in August but take a break in September