Selena Gomez gives new ‘personal’ update on Benny Blanco wedding plans

Selena Gomez has given a new “personal” update on her wedding plans with fiancé Benny Blanco.
The Rare beauty founder and the American producer announced engagement in December 2024, after one year of dating.
She opened up about her future plans during recent appearance on Jake Shane‘s podcast Therapuss.
Selena told the host, “I couldn’t be more excited. It’s just there’s so much kind of happening at the moment with he’s working on some projects that he has to wrap up and we just have things we want to finish and our own personal endeavors before we get into all the nitty gritty but yeah, I don’t know.”
While reflecting on marriage commitment with Benny, She claimed, “You know, I’m really, I just have really never felt so sure about something and I also don’t want to jinx it by saying that.”
The Only Murders in the Building actress said that when she first met the songwriter, she thought he was funny, but didn't think much of it.
She added that she wasn't ready for a relationship at that time and believed that timing played a crucial role in meeting the right person.
However, she started dating him as their relationship became “healthy.”
The lovebirds have previously worked together on Same Old Love and I Can’t Get Enough.
In March, Selena and Benny released joint album I Said I Love You First.