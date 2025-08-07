Britney Spears’ ex-husband announces memoir to ‘answer’ burning questions

Britney Spears’ ex-husband, Kevin Federline, has announced a bombshell, You Thought You Knew.
The dancer and DJ, who became famous after marrying the pop icon, announced the memoir on Wednesday, August 7.
As per the press release, the upcoming memoir promises to deliver the story of "fame, fatherhood and the private cost of public life - from one of pop culture's most misunderstood figures.”
Kevin said, "This book is extremely intimate and transparent. I achieved my biggest dreams, dealt with crushing heartbreak, and endured constant ridicule, all while becoming the father my children needed as they experienced nonstop emotional turbulence. If you've ever had questions, you'll find answers here."
The upcoming book will uncover insights into his marriage and divorce with Britney, as well as the fallout with his kids.
Kevin was married to Britney from 2004 to 2007. They share two kids; Sean Preston, 19, and Jayden James, 18.
He is also dad to daughter Kori, 23, and son Kaleb, 21, with ex Shar Jackson. He married Victoria Prince in 2008, and they have two daughters.
Kevin’s bombshell memoir comes nearly two years after Britney Spears released her book, The Woman in Me.
To note, You Thought You Knew will be release on October 21, 2025.