Benny Blanco makes bombshell confession as Selena Gomez hints at wedding

Benny Blanco is undeniably in love with Selena Gomez!
In a new video shared by Rare Beauty on its official TikTok account, the Bad Decisions producer clearly showed that he is head over heels for his fiancée with a bombshell confession.
The clip – featuring Benny and Selena talking about the brand’s new fragrance, Rare Eau de parfum – showed the Bluest Flame singer saying, “So today, Benny is hosting a class inspired by the new Rare Beauty fragrance.”
Continuing speaking, the Only Murders in the Building starlet asked, “When you smell the scent where does it transport you to?”
“I don’t think I’m allowed to say where it transports me to,” he shyly said, before confessing, “When she’s gone, I spray it all over me so I can remind myself of her. Well she’s got it.”
Blushing on Benny’s admission, Selena Gomez said, “It’s terrible. So cheesy.”
Just a day after the I Said I Love You First producer made the cheesy confession, Selena Gomez made an appearance on Jake Shane’s podcast, Therapuss, where she gave an update on her and Benny’s wedding plans.
During the interview, the Sunset Blvd songstress shared that she “couldn’t be more excited” as there is so much happening at the moment, with both of them working on some projects, and after they wrap their personal endeavors, they will get into all the “nitty gritty.”
“You know, I’m really, I just have really never felt so sure about something and I also don’t want to jinx it by saying that,” said Selena as she reflected on marriage commitment with the American record producer.
Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024 after dating for over a year.