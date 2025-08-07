Home / Entertainment

Benny Blanco makes bombshell confession as Selena Gomez hints at wedding

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024 after dating for more than a year

Benny Blanco makes bombshell confession as Selena Gomez hints at wedding
Benny Blanco makes bombshell confession as Selena Gomez hints at wedding

Benny Blanco is undeniably in love with Selena Gomez!

In a new video shared by Rare Beauty on its official TikTok account, the Bad Decisions producer clearly showed that he is head over heels for his fiancée with a bombshell confession.

The clip – featuring Benny and Selena talking about the brand’s new fragrance, Rare Eau de parfum – showed the Bluest Flame singer saying, “So today, Benny is hosting a class inspired by the new Rare Beauty fragrance.”

Continuing speaking, the Only Murders in the Building starlet asked, “When you smell the scent where does it transport you to?”

“I don’t think I’m allowed to say where it transports me to,” he shyly said, before confessing, “When she’s gone, I spray it all over me so I can remind myself of her. Well she’s got it.”

Blushing on Benny’s admission, Selena Gomez said, “It’s terrible. So cheesy.”

Just a day after the I Said I Love You First producer made the cheesy confession, Selena Gomez made an appearance on Jake Shane’s podcast, Therapuss, where she gave an update on her and Benny’s wedding plans.

During the interview, the Sunset Blvd songstress shared that she “couldn’t be more excited” as there is so much happening at the moment, with both of them working on some projects, and after they wrap their personal endeavors, they will get into all the “nitty gritty.”

“You know, I’m really, I just have really never felt so sure about something and I also don’t want to jinx it by saying that,” said Selena as she reflected on marriage commitment with the American record producer.

Selena Gomez and Benny Blanco announced their engagement in December 2024 after dating for over a year.

You Might Like:

Kelly Clarkson apologizes to fans as she postpones shows for ex-husband

Kelly Clarkson apologizes to fans as she postpones shows for ex-husband
Kelly Clarkson postponed Las Vegas shows to take care off 'ill' ex-husband Brandon Blackstock

Selena Gomez gives new ‘personal’ update on Benny Blanco wedding plans

Selena Gomez gives new ‘personal’ update on Benny Blanco wedding plans
Selena Gomez 'excited' to marry her fiancé Benny Blanco after one year of relationship

Katy Perry suffers knee injury amid Justin Trudeau dating rumours

Katy Perry suffers knee injury amid Justin Trudeau dating rumours
Justin Trudeau and Katy Perry romance speculations with their secret dinner date last month

Shakira gives shout out to Coldplay star Chris Martin after LA concert

Shakira gives shout out to Coldplay star Chris Martin after LA concert
Shakira thanks her favoutire 'colleague' Chris Martin for attending Los Angeles concert

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas ‘focused on kicking off new project’ amid romance

Tom Cruise, Ana de Armas ‘focused on kicking off new project’ amid romance
Ana de Armas and Tom Cruise get back to their 'intense shooting schedules' after Vermont vacation

Selena Gomez spills beans on dating Jonas Brothers with Taylor Swift

Selena Gomez spills beans on dating Jonas Brothers with Taylor Swift
Selena Gomez reveals 'best thing' about on dating Jonas Brothers with her 'best friend' Taylor Swift

Aubrey Plaza secures first major project since husband's sudden death

Aubrey Plaza secures first major project since husband's sudden death
The 'Parks and Recreation' alum is set to star in key biopic as her first project since Jeff Baena's passing

'Wednesday' Season 2 skips key character, part one tackles Xavier absence

'Wednesday' Season 2 skips key character, part one tackles Xavier absence
Percy Hynes White portrays Xavier in season one of 'Wednesday' and was accused of sexual assault after show's debut