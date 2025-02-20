King Charles to issue bombshell statement after Donald Trump’s new claims

King Charles might release a bombshell statement after the US President Donald Trump made shocking claims about Canada.
Trump claimed in an interview aired during the Super Bowl preshow that he wants Canada to become US’ “51st state."
He said, “I think Canada would be much better off being the 51st state because we lose $200 billion a year with Canada. And I’m not going to let that happen. Why are we paying $200 billion a year, essentially a subsidy to Canada?”
A royal commentator Richard Fitzgerald shared that Charles has a responsibility to address Trump’s claim as a Canada’s head of state.
The expert told GB News, "As the head of state in Canada, he might have to address Trump depending on what happens. He has certain responsibilities, and they may involve making statements that are relevant to the United States.”
"He might like King Charles personally, but to what extent he would alter his deal-making because of a royal statement or visit is a huge question mark,” Richard noted.
The British monarch, who is Canada's head of state, praised the "resilient" country 60th anniversary of its National Flag last week.