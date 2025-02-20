Gavin Casalegno reveals Belly, Conrad romance in ‘Summer I Turned Pretty’

Gavin Casalegno has shared insights into Belly and Conrad Fisher’s relationship in the upcoming season of The Summer I Turned Pretty.
He stars as Jeremiah Fisher in the love triangle show.
During his appearance at a Valentine's Day panel at Texas Christian University, Gavin said, "Growing up, I never understood the Conrad appeal, unfortunately. I think being an adult now, and just trying to figure out my life, it made me understand — while looking for life partners — the whole Belly and Conrad thing.”
He got married to Cheyanne Casalegno last year and she helped him in numerous ways.
The Unhealer actor admitted that "having stability and having someone to do life with who is your best friend" is essential.
"At the end of the day, sparks can fade but when you have a solid relationship and solid friendship, I don’t think people understand [it's important],” Gavin concluded.
Notably, The Summer I Turned Pretty season 3 is expected to be released in summer 2025.
The cast of the show other than Gavin includes Lola Tung, Christopher Briney, Rain Spencer and Sean Kaufman.