Harry Styles’ iconic reaction to Chloe Fineman's impression of him revealed

  February 20, 2025
Harry Styles’ unexpected reaction to Chloe Fineman's impression of him got viral.

The American actress did impression of the One Direction former member at the SNL50: The Anniversary Special.

Chloe told presenter Amelia Dimoldenberg that she impersonated the As It Was hitmaker when he hosted SNL in 2019.

She said, "Harry Styles is really bad. I did it and he was like at the table and was so devastated by how bad it was.”

The Megalopolis star has done a impressions of multiple celebrities in the past including Britney Spears, Jennifer Coolidge, Drew Barrymore and, more recently, Timothée Chalamet.

Chloe also revealed the reason for not doing a sketch on Timothée when he recently hosted and performed SNL.

“I’ve been saying, I feel like I’ve done it twice already this year without him, and I really feel like I’m leaning more, like, L Word. I dunno. I’m a lot older than him. I just feel like I’m this cool les lady. I just feel like I’m like two lesbians,” she noted.

Harry Styles might release his fourth album, HS4, in 2025.




