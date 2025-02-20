Meghan Markle outshines Princess Eugenie’s years of work with single move

Meghan Markle has surpassed Princess Eugenie with an impressive achievement!
On Thursday, February 20, the Duchess of Sussex hit a huge milestone on Instagram by garnering 2 million followers in just over a month after debuting on the social media platform.
Prince Harry’s wife made a grand comeback on Instagram on January 1, 2025, with a video featuring her enjoying at a beach as she kicked off the new year.
However, with just a single move of launching her Instagram account, the Duchess outshined Princess Eugenie’s years of work.
The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who has been on Instagram since 2018 and has been regularly updating her handle over the years, managed to gain only 1.8 million followers.
She debuted on the social media platform with a heartwarming post to mark International Women’s Day.
“I can think of no better day than today, International Women’s Day, to launch my personal Instagram. I hope to use this platform to share the causes, passions and people close to my heart,” the Princess captioned at that time.
With Meghan Markle’s this achievement, Eugenie’s position as the most-followed royal outside of working members has now been overshadowed.
It is worth noting that Princess Eugenie, besides being Prince Harry’s cousin, also shares a strong bond of friendship with Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.
She was the first royal whom the Duke of Sussex introduced to Meghan when he began dating the former actress back in 2016.