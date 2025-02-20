Royal

Meghan Markle outshines Princess Eugenie’s years of work with single move

The Duchess of Sussex eclipsed Princess Eugenie’s work with huge achievement

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 20, 2025

Meghan Markle outshines Princess Eugenie’s years of work with single move


Meghan Markle has surpassed Princess Eugenie with an impressive achievement!

On Thursday, February 20, the Duchess of Sussex hit a huge milestone on Instagram by garnering 2 million followers in just over a month after debuting on the social media platform.

Prince Harry’s wife made a grand comeback on Instagram on January 1, 2025, with a video featuring her enjoying at a beach as she kicked off the new year.

However, with just a single move of launching her Instagram account, the Duchess outshined Princess Eugenie’s years of work.

The younger daughter of Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, who has been on Instagram since 2018 and has been regularly updating her handle over the years, managed to gain only 1.8 million followers.

She debuted on the social media platform with a heartwarming post to mark International Women’s Day.

“I can think of no better day than today, International Women’s Day, to launch my personal Instagram. I hope to use this platform to share the causes, passions and people close to my heart,” the Princess captioned at that time.

With Meghan Markle’s this achievement, Eugenie’s position as the most-followed royal outside of working members has now been overshadowed.

It is worth noting that Princess Eugenie, besides being Prince Harry’s cousin, also shares a strong bond of friendship with Harry and his wife Meghan Markle.

She was the first royal whom the Duke of Sussex introduced to Meghan when he began dating the former actress back in 2016.

Luis Rubiales found guilty of non-consensual World Cup kiss to Jenni Hermoso

Luis Rubiales found guilty of non-consensual World Cup kiss to Jenni Hermoso
Harry Styles’ iconic reaction to Chloe Fineman's impression of him revealed

Harry Styles’ iconic reaction to Chloe Fineman's impression of him revealed
Queen Camilla opens healing space for abuse survivors at AWRC’s anniversary

Queen Camilla opens healing space for abuse survivors at AWRC’s anniversary
1 in 5 seniors contract infections after heart surgery, study

1 in 5 seniors contract infections after heart surgery, study
Queen Camilla opens healing space for abuse survivors at AWRC’s anniversary
Queen Camilla opens healing space for abuse survivors at AWRC’s anniversary
Meghan Markle hits Instagram milestone amid huge controversy
Meghan Markle hits Instagram milestone amid huge controversy
King Felipe carries out key duties after meeting Egypt President Al Sisi
King Felipe carries out key duties after meeting Egypt President Al Sisi
King Charles to issue bombshell statement after Donald Trump’s new claims
King Charles to issue bombshell statement after Donald Trump’s new claims
Queen Letizia chairs major meeting after King Felipe hosts President Al Sisi
Queen Letizia chairs major meeting after King Felipe hosts President Al Sisi
Princess Madeleine marks daughter Princess Leonore 11th birthday with new portrait
Princess Madeleine marks daughter Princess Leonore 11th birthday with new portrait
Kate Middleton to face another separation from Prince William due to 'extreme stress'
Kate Middleton to face another separation from Prince William due to 'extreme stress'
Zara Tindall trades Royal Duties for fun-filled adventure with husband Mike
Zara Tindall trades Royal Duties for fun-filled adventure with husband Mike
Prince William sets record straight on King's title amid Charles health woes
Prince William sets record straight on King's title amid Charles health woes
Princess Anne takes over prestigious role held by late Queen Elizabeth II
Princess Anne takes over prestigious role held by late Queen Elizabeth II
King Felipe, Queen Letizia welcome Egypt’s President at Palace
King Felipe, Queen Letizia welcome Egypt’s President at Palace
Prince Harry receives subtle nod from King Charles for Invictus Games
Prince Harry receives subtle nod from King Charles for Invictus Games