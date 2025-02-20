Princess Anne set for royal rivalry with Kate after earning new honour

Princes Anne and Kate Middleton are reportedly looking forward to an exciting royal rivalry this week.
The Princess Royal, who has just received an honour held by her late mother Queen Elizabeth II for 60 years, is set for a face off with Princess Kate on Saturday at Twickenham Stadium.
The exciting rugby match will see both royal patrons, Princess Anne and Princes Kate supporting their respective teams.
As the patron of the Scottish Rugby union since 1986, Anne will be among the spectators to support the Scottish Rugby team.
While, Kate, who became the patron of England's Rugby team in 2022 will back England's team from afar as she is currently on a family holiday in Caribbean amid her kids, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and George's half-term break.
This update comes shortly after Princess Anne became the patron of the Friend of the Elderly charity.
“As the charity’s patron for many years, Her late Majesty’s support was extremely important to the many older people the charity has cared for throughout the years," the charity shared in an official statement on Thursday.
"The continued support of the Royal Family, through the ongoing presidency of Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra and the new patronage of The Princess Royal is greatly appreciated by Friends of the Elderly, its residents, beneficiaries and staff, " charity's statement added.
To note, Friends of the Elderly is a charity organisation that provides day-care services, runs care homes, and a grant-giving service for older people living on low incomes all across England.