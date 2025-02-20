Royal

Princess Anne set for royal rivalry with Kate after earning new honour

Kate Middleton and Princess Royal gear for exciting royal face off next week

  • by Web Desk
  • |
  • February 20, 2025
Princess Anne set for royal rivalry with Kate after earning new honour
Princess Anne set for royal rivalry with Kate after earning new honour

Princes Anne and Kate Middleton are reportedly looking forward to an exciting royal rivalry this week.

The Princess Royal, who has just received an honour held by her late mother Queen Elizabeth II for 60 years, is set for a face off with Princess Kate on Saturday at Twickenham Stadium.

The exciting rugby match will see both royal patrons, Princess Anne and Princes Kate supporting their respective teams.

As the patron of the Scottish Rugby union since 1986, Anne will be among the spectators to support the Scottish Rugby team.

While, Kate, who became the patron of England's Rugby team in 2022 will back England's team from afar as she is currently on a family holiday in Caribbean amid her kids, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis and George's half-term break.

This update comes shortly after Princess Anne became the patron of the Friend of the Elderly charity.

“As the charity’s patron for many years, Her late Majesty’s support was extremely important to the many older people the charity has cared for throughout the years," the charity shared in an official statement on Thursday.

"The continued support of the Royal Family, through the ongoing presidency of Her Royal Highness Princess Alexandra and the new patronage of The Princess Royal is greatly appreciated by Friends of the Elderly, its residents, beneficiaries and staff, " charity's statement added.

To note, Friends of the Elderly is a charity organisation that provides day-care services, runs care homes, and a grant-giving service for older people living on low incomes all across England.

Lady Gaga shares exciting BTS of upcoming album ‘Mayhem’: WATCH

Lady Gaga shares exciting BTS of upcoming album ‘Mayhem’: WATCH
Modern car safety systems’ alarming 'blind spot' reveal

Modern car safety systems’ alarming 'blind spot' reveal
Prince William, Princess Kate make big announcement before UK return

Prince William, Princess Kate make big announcement before UK return
Trump, White House at odds over Elon Musk's DOGE Role: ‘No formal authority’

Trump, White House at odds over Elon Musk's DOGE Role: ‘No formal authority’
King Charles honours key members at Buckingham Palace in new video
King Charles honours key members at Buckingham Palace in new video
Prince William, Princess Kate make big announcement before UK return
Prince William, Princess Kate make big announcement before UK return
King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne hold special event at Palace
King Charles, Queen Camilla, Princess Anne hold special event at Palace
Meghan Markle outshines Princess Eugenie’s years of work with single move
Meghan Markle outshines Princess Eugenie’s years of work with single move
Queen Camilla opens healing space for abuse survivors at AWRC’s anniversary
Queen Camilla opens healing space for abuse survivors at AWRC’s anniversary
Meghan Markle hits Instagram milestone amid huge controversy
Meghan Markle hits Instagram milestone amid huge controversy
King Felipe carries out key duties after meeting Egypt President Al Sisi
King Felipe carries out key duties after meeting Egypt President Al Sisi
King Charles to issue bombshell statement after Donald Trump’s new claims
King Charles to issue bombshell statement after Donald Trump’s new claims
Queen Letizia chairs major meeting after King Felipe hosts President Al Sisi
Queen Letizia chairs major meeting after King Felipe hosts President Al Sisi
Princess Madeleine marks daughter Princess Leonore 11th birthday with new portrait
Princess Madeleine marks daughter Princess Leonore 11th birthday with new portrait
Kate Middleton to face another separation from Prince William due to 'extreme stress'
Kate Middleton to face another separation from Prince William due to 'extreme stress'
Zara Tindall trades Royal Duties for fun-filled adventure with husband Mike
Zara Tindall trades Royal Duties for fun-filled adventure with husband Mike